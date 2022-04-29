English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the finale of Indian Family Business Awards today 7pm onwards on Moneycontrol. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    WhatsApp may soon allow you to link multiple devices to the same account

    The new feature will let you link multiple mobile devices to one account

    Moneycontrol News
    April 29, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Pixabay)

    (Image Courtesy: Pixabay)


    WhatsApp is working on a feature, that will allow users to link multiple mobile devices to the same account. Currently, you can only do this for syncing with the service's web/desktop client.

    The feature was spotted in beta by WABetaInfo, and allows users to register another mobile device as a "companion". Users can navigate to settings, and then select "Register Device as Companion," to begin the process.

    Also Read: 5 new features coming soon to WhatsApp: From Communities to emoji reactions

    It appears WhatsApp will then generate a QR code, that can be scanned on your companion device. Once linked, both devices will share messages from the same account. WABetaInfo says that the feature might be expanded in the future, to allow you to link Android tablets on the same account as well.

    So far, no details have been shared by WhatsApp beyond the leak, and there is currently no release date. WABetaInfo believes that WhatsApp will enable the feature for everyone on launch.

    Besides this, WhatsApp has announced that it will be rolling out cashback incentives for its peer-to-peer payments service in India.

    Also Read: Explained | WhatsApp gets additional 60 million UPI users; five takeaways

    The Meta owned company recently won government approval to add another 100 million users for its UPI-based payments service. It has said that the new incentives will go live before the end of May, and the company will offer up to Rs 33 for transactions done through its payments platform.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android #Meta #WhatsApp #WhatsApp Beta #WhatsApp Payments
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 02:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.