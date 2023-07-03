Monsoon 2023 Live Updates: Heavy rainfall over West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Kerala and Karnataka till July 5

Light to moderate rain showers are likely to occur in Odisha for the next five days, starting today, said IMD. Some of the districts are Balasore, Cuttack, Jajpur, Puri, and Boudh among others.
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Meghalaya, and Sikkim on July 3. Kerala and Karnataka are expected to receive heavy rainfall on July 4 and 5.
IMD has issued an alert for very heavy rainfall in northeastern states over the next five days.
Light to moderate rain showers are likely to occur in Odisha for the next five days, starting today, said IMD. Some of the districts are Balasore, Cuttack, Jajpur, Puri, and Boudh among others.
To prevent water stagnation, the met department's agri-advisory has advised farmers to drain surplus water from crop fields. The areas sown for paddy, legumes, and cotton have decreased by 26.3%, 1.9%, and 14%, respectively, according to figures released by the agriculture ministry on June 30. An official stated that "Kharif crops sowing typically picks up pace in July after the monsoon covers the entire country."
To improve the tomato value chain, ensuring that consumers can purchase the crop at reasonable costs, and assist tomato farmers in receiving fair compensation for their output, the government launched the Tomato Grand Challenge (TGC) Hackathon at a time when tomato prices have reached Rs 80–100 per kg. TGC was developed in conjunction with Ministry ofEducation's Innovation Cell and the Department of Consumer Affairs.
IMD issued ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ warning over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka for July 4. The weather office also issued isolated heavy to heavy rainfall over South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnatakatill July 6.
Kerala had a weak start to the monsoon with a 60 percent decrease in June's rainfall. According to Skymet, the coast is likely to receive an increase in rainfall over the next few days.
IMD issueddetails of rainfall received in centimetres inWest Bengal, Sikkim, Goa and Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch, and Bihar.
Significant amount of rainfall (in cm) observed during 0830 hrs IST of 02.07.2023 till 0830 hrs IST of today:— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 3, 2023
Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim: Dhupguri-18, Bhutanghat-17, Hasimara-15, Sankosh-14, Lava, Majhian—9 each
The landslide hitthe highway at Kunfer Chanderkote area in Ramban district today morning.
VIDEO | A landslide hit Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Kunfer Chanderkote in J&K's Ramban district earlier today. pic.twitter.com/zDRTUpBwAb— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2023
A number of villages were blocked off due to flooding or washed-away roads, and the National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF) were working to rescue those who were stranded. As floods were triggered in Gujarat's Bhavnagar after heavy rainfall, a car with three passengers swept off.
Bhavnagar: Car washed away in flood, 3 including a 2-year-old child dead— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2023
Edited video is available in video section on https://t.co/lFLnN4oaDV pic.twitter.com/ftuqRq2TR4