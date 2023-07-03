English
    Jul 03, 2023 / 02:15 pm

    Monsoon 2023 Live Updates: Heavy rainfall over West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Kerala and Karnataka till July 5

    Monsoon 2023 Live Updates: Before its typical July 8 date, the southwest monsoon has completely enveloped the entire nation. Heavy rainfall is expected in India's northeastern states over the next few days.

    Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Meghalaya, and Sikkim on July 3. Kerala and Karnataka are expected to receive heavy rainfall on July 4 and 5.

    IMD has issued an alert for very heavy rainfall in northeastern states over the next five days.

      IMD said light rain and thundershowers are expected in the national capital on July 3.
      Moneycontrol.com
      Monsoon 2023 Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert for Odisha's 18 districts for five days

      Light to moderate rain showers are likely to occur in Odisha for the next five days, starting today, said IMD. Some of the districts are Balasore, Cuttack, Jajpur, Puri, and Boudh among others.

    • July 03, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST

      Monsoon 2023 Live Updates: MET issues advisory for farmers to prevent crop damage during monsoon rains

      To prevent water stagnation, the met department's agri-advisory has advised farmers to drain surplus water from crop fields. The areas sown for paddy, legumes, and cotton have decreased by 26.3%, 1.9%, and 14%, respectively, according to figures released by the agriculture ministry on June 30. An official stated that "Kharif crops sowing typically picks up pace in July after the monsoon covers the entire country."

    • July 03, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST

      Monsoon 2023 Live Updates: Govt. Launches Tomato Hackathon to reduce costs amid rainy season

      To improve the tomato value chain, ensuring that consumers can purchase the crop at reasonable costs, and assist tomato farmers in receiving fair compensation for their output, the government launched the Tomato Grand Challenge (TGC) Hackathon at a time when tomato prices have reached Rs 80–100 per kg. TGC was developed in conjunction with Ministry ofEducation's Innovation Cell and the Department of Consumer Affairs.

    • July 03, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

      Monsoon 2023 Live Updates: Karnataka to receive heavy downpour till July 6


      IMD issued ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ warning over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka for July 4. The weather office also issued isolated heavy to heavy rainfall over South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnatakatill July 6.

    • July 03, 2023 / 12:56 PM IST

      Monsoon 2023 Live Updates: Skymet says rain likely to increase near Kerala Coast in next few days

      Kerala had a weak start to the monsoon with a 60 percent decrease in June's rainfall. According to Skymet, the coast is likely to receive an increase in rainfall over the next few days.

    • July 03, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

      Monsoon 2023 Live Updates: Goa, Konkan, Bihar, Kerala and Gujarat receive significant rainfall (IMD)

      IMD issueddetails of rainfall received in centimetres inWest Bengal, Sikkim, Goa and Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch, and Bihar.

    • July 03, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

      Monsoon 2023 Live Updates: Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway amid heavy rains

      The landslide hitthe highway at Kunfer Chanderkote area in Ramban district today morning.

    • July 03, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST

      Monsoon 2023 Live Updates: Heavy rains in Gujarat trigger floods

      A number of villages were blocked off due to flooding or washed-away roads, and the National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF) were working to rescue those who were stranded. As floods were triggered in Gujarat's Bhavnagar after heavy rainfall, a car with three passengers swept off.

