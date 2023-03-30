Delhi likely to witness rain and thundershowers; IMD issues yellow alert

The Indian Meterological Development (IMD) on March 30 issued a 'Yellow Alert' for Delhi. The national capital witnessed rain at night on March 29 in the South, Central, and North Delhi as well as Ghaziabad, Noida, and Faridabad regions. The precipitation is a result of a cyclonic circulation in the west that is over Afghanistan.

A yellow alert denotes that isolated heavy rainfall is going to occur between 64.5 and 115.5 mm for 24 hours according to the Indian Meteorological Department. It means that the weather at present poses relatively less harm but has the potential to cause impact.

The highest temperature witnessed on March 29 was 33.6 degrees Celsius however it is expected to drop to 28 degrees Celsius by March 31.

Also Read: Unseasonal rain slows AC sales momentum, manufacturers expect sales pick-up from April

Weather agency Skymet predicts that a cloudy sky will persist on March 30 and March 31 , with intermittent spells of light rain and thundershowers.

Few strong showers are expected on March 31, the weather agency also predicts an outside chance of hailstorm in limited pockets during late hours of the day.

The month of April may have a wet start as well caused by the remnant of the system, Skymet predicted.

Also Read: Export ban on wheat to continue; record output likely even after untimely rains: FCI CMD

Delhi has already exceeded the normal rainfall of 19.1 mm for the month. Overall weather conditions are going to be pleasant, for Delhi and suburbs as temperatures will remain under check due to rainfall, Skymet predicted.