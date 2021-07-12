MARKET NEWS

Dharamshala cloudburst: Incoming flights cancelled, tourists requested to stall travel plans

Dharamshala, which is a popular tourist destination, recorded 79.4 mm of rainfall within 12 hours, and as per the Met Department, the heavy downpour will continue till July 14.

Moneycontrol News
July 12, 2021 / 10:49 PM IST
Representative Image

A massive cloudburst was reported in Himachal Pradesh near Dharamshala on July 12, which is already chock-a-block with tourists. The cloudburst triggered a flash flood that caused serious damage in several parts of the state. A massive landslide had blocked the Chandigarh -Manali National highway too.

Dharamshala, which is a popular tourist destination, recorded 79.4 mm of rainfall within 12 hours and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall. As per the Met Department, the heavy downpour will continue till July 14.

Another cloudburst was reported from Kangra too later, and as per news agency ANI, two persons have gone missing since. However, no casualty has been reported yet.

As a precautionary measure, all incoming flights to Dharamshala airport have been cancelled. "Due to inclement weather and heavy rains, all incoming flights to Dharamshala airport at Gaggal have been cancelled,” Gaurav Kumar, the airport’s traffic in charge, told news agency PTI.

Dr Nipun Jindal, the Deputy Commissioner of Kangra wrote on Twitter: “People are requested to postpone their travel plans to Dharamshala to avoid any inconvenience.”



“Tourists who are already in Dharamshala are requested to stay put as heavy rains have damaged the roads, impacting the movement of traffic,” he added.

Dr Jindal further informed that all disaster response measures have been activated and affected persons have been moved to temporary shelters.

According to an Outlook report, Neeraj Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul Spiti, has also asked tourists and locals in the district to remain alert.
Tags: #cloudburst #Himachal Pradesh #monsoon update #travel advisory
first published: Jul 12, 2021 10:49 pm

