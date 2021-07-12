Monsoon Update | Delhi waits for rain; cloudburst reported in Himachal Pradesh

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

Some parts of north India received showers on July 11 but the long-delayed monsoon eluded the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) once again.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in the north region by the morning of July 12.

As there was little relief from the unforgiving heat throughout July 11 in many parts of north India, the IMD said conditions are rife for the advancement of Southwest Monsoon over Delhi as humidity has also increased due to easterlies, and the formation of a low-pressure area will also boost its advancement.

“We are expecting light rainfall on Sunday and good spell on Monday,” news agency PTI quoted IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra as saying.

Central Delhi is currently now the most rain-deficient district in India, receiving only 8.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 125.1 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, thus recording a shortfall of 93 percent.

Overall, Delhi has received 64 percent less rainfall than normal so far, putting it in the category of “large deficient” states.

The southwest Monsoon has reached almost all parts of India but has stayed away from some parts of north India. It is yet to reach Delhi, Haryana, parts of west Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan.

The IMD had earlier predicted that monsoon was expected to cover these areas by June.

News18 India reported of a cloudburst over Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. The national highway was blocked near Jhakri in Rampur area of Shimla district following heavy rainfall.

Orange alert in Kerala

Meanwhile, incessant rain continued to batter parts of Kerala. The weather department has issued an orange alert for five northern districts of the state.

The IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea, predicting squally weather and strong winds off the Gujarat coast along with heavy rains in some parts till July 14.

Alert for other areas

The IMD has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, the Gujarat region, central Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

It has also issued alerts for several north Indian states and a red warning for coastal Maharashtra.

The weather department said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (with a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour) are very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Telangana.

Lighting strikes kill 20

As many as 20 people were killed by lightning in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Several parts of Rajasthan received rainfall where 10 people, including seven children, were killed in separate incidents after being struck by lightning which also injured 13 people.

Ten people, including two teenagers, were also killed by lightning in Uttar Pradesh where rains occurred in isolated parts of the state.

In yet another rain-related incident, three people, including an eight-year-old boy, were killed at a village in Uttarakhand after their house collapsed in a landslide caused due to heavy rains.