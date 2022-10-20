Delhi-NCR air quality to be ‘very poor’ ahead of Diwali as authorities asked to ban coal, firewood and diesel generators

Representative Image

Air quality in Delhi-NCR will worsen to "very poor" by Saturday, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said, directing authorities to ban the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, as well as diesel generators except for essential services.

Other measures to prevent air quality from worsening include vacuum-based sweeping of roads every day, water sprinkling to prevent dust pollution, and strict enforcement of dust control measures at construction and demolition sites.

"Also, the Diwali festival on October 24 is expected to worsen the situation further," CAQM added.