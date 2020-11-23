Cyclone Nivar brews over Bay of Bengal: Here's how the storm got its name

Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall at Karaikal in Puducherry on November 25. Heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected in Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh districts on November 25 and 26.

How cyclone Nivar was named?

In 2000, the World Meteorological Organisation and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, in its 27th session, agreed on a formula to assign names to tropical cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

The group of countries on the panel -- Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand -- provided a list of 13 names each for tropical cyclones over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. In 2018, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Yemen were also added to the panel.

The Panel members' name is listed alphabetically country-wise, starting with Bangladesh followed by India, Iran, Maldives and so on. The names for the cyclones are used sequentially column-wise.

The name Nivar is selected as per the suggestion from Iran. This is the third name to be used from the new list of names for North Indian Ocean Cyclones released in 2020.

The cyclone over the Arabian Sea that made landfall over Somalia on November 22 was named Gati as per the suggestion by India.

The next few cyclones will be named Burevi (Maldives), Tauktae (Myanmar), Yaas (Oman), and Gulab (Pakistan) as per the new list of tropical cyclone names adopted by member countries in April 2020.

Why is it important to name cyclones?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "the practice of naming tropical cyclones began to help in the quick identification of storms in warning messages because names are presumed to be far easier to remember than the numbers and technical terms."

What are the guidelines to suggest names for a cyclone?

According to IMD, the following rules have to be followed while suggesting names for cyclones by member countries:

1. The proposed name should be neutral to (a) politics and political figures (b) religious beliefs, (c) cultures and (d) gender2. Name should be chosen in such a way that it does not hurt the sentiments of any group of the population over the globe3. It should not be very rude and cruel in nature4. It should be short, easy to pronounce and should not be offensive to any member5. The maximum length of the name will be eight letters6. The proposed name should be provided along with its pronunciation and voice over7. The Panel reserves the right to reject any name if any of the criteria above is not satisfied.8. The finalised names may also be reviewed during the course of time of implementation with the approval of PTC in its annual session, in case any reasonable objection is raised by any member9. The names of tropical cyclones over the north Indian Ocean will not be repeated. Once used, it will cease to be used again.