PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyclone Nivar likely to make landfall between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 25

As the cyclone is likely to make landfall on November 25, Chennai is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain.

Moneycontrol News
Image: Twitter/@Indiametdept
Image: Twitter/@Indiametdept

Cyclone Nivar, presently brewing in the southern Bay of Bengal, is heading towards the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast. It is expected to make landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal districts on November 25 in the afternoon.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal about 600 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 630 km south-southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours, it said.

“It is likely to cross between Karaikal and Mamallapuram by November 25 afternoon,” S Balachandran, the deputy director-general of the regional meteorological centre, Chennai, told news agency ANI.

Close

As the cyclone is likely to make landfall on November 25, Chennai is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain. Rainfall of 6cm-10cm is expected to lash the Tamil Nadu capital, reported The Times of India. Besides Chennai, the places that are expected to witness heavy rainfall on the day are Villupuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry, it said.

related news

As per the report, the rainfall will start on November 24 as the cyclone will head closer to the coast. However, its impact will start showing up on November 23 with cloudy sky and light drizzles.

Skymet Weather also advised Chennai and Puducherry to go on “high alert” to meet "eventualities of flooding and disruption of rail, road and air connectivity."

“High-velocity winds accompanied with incessant rains will run the risk of damage to weak structures and collapse of kutcha houses. Timely evacuation of people in the direct firing range of the storm is advisable,” the agency further said.

In the wake of the warning of the cyclonic storm by IMD, six teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reportedly left for Cuddalore and Chidambaram towns in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on November 23.
First Published on Nov 23, 2020 01:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Puducherry #Tamil Nadu

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.