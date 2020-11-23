Cyclone Nivar likely to make landfall between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 25

Cyclone Nivar, presently brewing in the southern Bay of Bengal, is heading towards the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast. It is expected to make landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal districts on November 25 in the afternoon.



D over SW and adjoining SE BOB moved NWwards,lay centred near Lat 9.5°N and Long 84.2°E,

at 0830 IST of today.Very likely to intensify into a CS during next 24 hrs and cross TamilNadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around 25th Nov 2020 afternoon as SCS. pic.twitter.com/VI0z09k0HM

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 23, 2020

According to the India Meteorological Department, the depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal about 600 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 630 km south-southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours, it said.

“It is likely to cross between Karaikal and Mamallapuram by November 25 afternoon,” S Balachandran, the deputy director-general of the regional meteorological centre, Chennai, told news agency ANI.

As the cyclone is likely to make landfall on November 25, Chennai is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain. Rainfall of 6cm-10cm is expected to lash the Tamil Nadu capital, reported The Times of India. Besides Chennai, the places that are expected to witness heavy rainfall on the day are Villupuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry, it said.

As per the report, the rainfall will start on November 24 as the cyclone will head closer to the coast. However, its impact will start showing up on November 23 with cloudy sky and light drizzles.

Skymet Weather also advised Chennai and Puducherry to go on “high alert” to meet "eventualities of flooding and disruption of rail, road and air connectivity."



The state capital #Chennai and Union Territory of #Puducherry need to go on high alert to meet eventualities of flooding and disruption of rail, road and air connectivity.#Cyclone #CycloneGati #CycloneNivar #WeatherForecasthttps://t.co/xCrVsUD6gz — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) November 22, 2020

“High-velocity winds accompanied with incessant rains will run the risk of damage to weak structures and collapse of kutcha houses. Timely evacuation of people in the direct firing range of the storm is advisable,” the agency further said.

In the wake of the warning of the cyclonic storm by IMD, six teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reportedly left for Cuddalore and Chidambaram towns in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on November 23.