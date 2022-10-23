Watch: India launches its heaviest rocket with 36 OneWeb satellites on board

ISRO's LVM3 rocket is dubbed as the heaviest for its ability to carry satellites weighing up to 8,000 kg.

India on Sunday witnessed ISRO blasting off its heaviest rocket LVM3-M2/OneWeb India from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh.

The rocket is dubbed as the heaviest for its ability to carry satellites weighing up to 8,000 kg and its carrying 36 OneWeb broadband communication satellites. OneWeb is a private satellite communications company, in which India's Bharti Enterprises is a major investor and shareholder.



"A huge thanks to the teams at ISRO and NewSpace India Limited for a successful lift off!" the London-based company tweeted after the liftoff.

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) is a central public sector enterprise under the Department of Space which had earlier signed two launch service contracts with the OneWeb for launching their satellites on board ISRO's LVM3 rocket.

The historic feat was celebrated and lauded by several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "LVM3 exemplifies Atmanirbharta and enhances India’s competitive edge in the global commercial launch service market," he tweeted.



A landmark day for India’s space program!

Home Minister Amit Shah called it a "landmark day for India's space programme". Congratulating ISRO scientists, he tweeted, "India stepped into a new era of self-reliance with the successful launch of its heaviest rocket LVM3, with 36 OneWeb satellites on board."

Lauding the "mighty lift off", Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted that India is scaling unprecedented heights in vital technology.