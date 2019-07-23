Vivo confirms the launch of 'S' series in India on August 7, likely to launch global S1

Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo has confirmed the launch of the Vivo S1 on August 7 in India. The company has sent out 'Block Your Date' media invites with the line ‘Dial S for Style’. Vivo had teased the launch of the Vivo S-series earlier this month.

The invite does not reveal any details of the Vivo S1. The company has roped in Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan as a brand ambassador for the new S-series smartphone. The teaser video too does not give out any hints about the Vivo S1.

We can assume that Vivo would debut the global variant of the S1 that was launched last week in Indonesia. The global variant differs in terms of specs and other internals with the China variant launched earlier this year.

The Vivo S1 is the first smartphone to get powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. The Octa-core processor is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

At the front, there is a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The screen has a water-drop style notch for the front camera. It also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Optics include a triple camera setup at the back with a 16MP primary shooter. The other two cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP sensors. For selfies, the Vivo S1 comes with a 32MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

There is a large 4,500 mAh battery with Dual Engine Fast Charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro-USB and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It is assumed that the Vivo S1 would be launched below Rs 20,000 in India, based on the Indonesian pricing. The smartphone is available for IDR 35,99,000 (approximately Rs. 17,700) in Cosmic Green and Skyline Blue colour options.