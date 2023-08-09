Vistara celebrates flyer's first birthday mid-air at 35,000 feet: 'Heartwarming gesture'

The Vistara crew made arrangements to celebrate the first birthday of their youngest flyer, Aarohi. (Image credit: @Its_MeRohit/Twitter)

A family flying to Maldives was pleasantly surprised when their Vistara flight crew arranged a little birthday celebration for their youngest flyer -- the toddler of the family who had just turned one.

The crew presented little Aarohi with a tiny cake, some fruit, and a handwritten note. Touched by the gesture, the family share pictures of the celebration on Twitter.

"Loved the way how Vistara crew celebrated my daughter’s very first birthday in the air aboard Male bound flight UK271… This is truly a heartwarming gesture for us and our daughter. Thank you, Vistara," Aarohi's father Rohit Sharma wrote.

Responding to it Vistara added, "First birthdays are indeed special, and celebrating it at 35,000ft makes it even more special! The crew will be just as happy to read your #VistaraLove, Rohit."



Vistara, a joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA), attained the historic milestone of flying 50 million passengers within eight years of its operations. It is also the only Indian carrier to feature among the World’s Top 20 Airlines, and has bagged some of the best titles like ‘the 16th Best Airline’, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia’, ‘Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia’, and ‘Best Business Class Airline in India and South Asia’.

