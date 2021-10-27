Viral video of ostrich running on Lahore road leaves internet puzzled

The ostrich is seen right in the middle lane of the road. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @VeryOrdinaryDoctor)(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @VeryOrdinaryDoctor)

A video of an ostrich running on a busy road amid speeding vehicles is being widely shared on social media. The video is from Pakistan’s Lahore, according to Pakistani media.

Clips of the flightless bird speeding on a wide, busy road, reportedly Lahore’s Canal Road, have left social media users puzzled and marvelled in equal measures.

One of the videos shows the ostrich right in the middle lane of the road as cars and two-wheelers pass by it, trying not to hit the bird that was taller the vehicles. The clip has over 80,00o views.



Wtf is an ostrich doing at canal road lahore

Which of you told it "Paa ji tussi nair o nair ho jana ai"pic.twitter.com/I5J9Laofit

— Biyaa (@Biiiyaa) October 26, 2021

According to ARY News , there are videos of two ostriches and one of them died when a man tried to catch it from his neck. The ostriches had escaped from somewhere in the outskirts of Lahore and reached Muslim Town, Daily Pakistan quoted local reports as saying.

“The sheer magnificence, agility and look at it cautiously navigating through traffic. So much respect for this bird,” Twitter user Biyaa wrote.

Many people expressed concern for the safety of the ostrich and said they are better off in the wild and not in cities.



“The poor thing is definitely scared to death and feeling threatened. Any updates on what happened next? Hope it's safe wherever it is now,” another person tweeted.



The bird is panicked. Those who are responsible should be held accountable. This is cruelty

— Zahran CR (@ZahranCR) October 26, 2021

This beautiful bird shouldn't be kept at houses in cities at all. They are better in the wild. — Salman Ali Chohan (@kingofchohans) October 26, 2021

Birds on roads are not a new phenomenon in Pakistan.

In January this year, a viral video showed an ostrich, which reportedly escaped from a zoo, running down a road in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi.