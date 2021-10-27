MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Viral video of ostrich running on Lahore road leaves internet puzzled

The viral video of an ostrich is reportedly from Lahore’s Canal Road, according to Pakistani media.

Moneycontrol News
October 27, 2021 / 04:52 PM IST
The ostrich is seen right in the middle lane of the road. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @VeryOrdinaryDoctor)(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @VeryOrdinaryDoctor)

The ostrich is seen right in the middle lane of the road. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @VeryOrdinaryDoctor)(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @VeryOrdinaryDoctor)


A video of an ostrich running on a busy road amid speeding vehicles is being widely shared on social media. The video is from Pakistan’s Lahore, according to Pakistani media.

Clips of the flightless bird speeding on a wide, busy road, reportedly Lahore’s Canal Road, have left social media users puzzled and marvelled in equal measures.

One of the videos shows the ostrich right in the middle lane of the road as cars and two-wheelers pass by it, trying not to hit the bird that was taller the vehicles. The clip has over 80,00o views.

According to ARY News, there are videos of two ostriches and one of them died when a man tried to catch it from his neck. The ostriches had escaped from somewhere in the outskirts of Lahore and reached Muslim Town, Daily Pakistan quoted local reports as saying.

“The sheer magnificence, agility and look at it cautiously navigating through traffic. So much respect for this bird,” Twitter user Biyaa wrote.

Many people expressed concern for the safety of the ostrich and said they are better off in the wild and not in cities.

Close

Related stories

“The poor thing is definitely scared to death and feeling threatened. Any updates on what happened next? Hope it's safe wherever it is now,” another person tweeted.

“The bird is panicked. Those who are responsible should be held accountable. This is cruelty (sic),” a user who saw the video said.

 

Birds on roads are not a new phenomenon in Pakistan.

In January this year, a viral video showed an ostrich, which reportedly escaped from a zoo, running down a road in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Lahore #Ostrich #Pakistan
first published: Oct 27, 2021 04:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.