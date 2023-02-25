Viral video shows Dr Kiran Patel’s palatial Florida estate, 10 years in the making

An aerial rendering of Dr Kiran Patel's estate in Florida (Image credit: ROJO Architecture)

Construction at Surya Estates, the sprawling residential compound of Dr Kiran Patel in Florida, is nearly complete after almost 10 years. The palatial estate, with its archways, turrets and domes, is decidedly incongruous in the Florida neighbourhood where it is located – a fact that has inspired several viral videos on social media.

According to Tampa Bay Times, Dr Kiran Patel’s estate covers an enormous 17 acres in Hillsborough County, where it is the largest residential compound ever built. The property houses a 32,000 square feet mansion which has two multibedroom wings. Each wing has its own entrance and separate courtyards. While Dr Kiran Patel and his wife, Pallavi, will occupy one wing, their son, daughter-in-law and their children will reside in the other. The family will share a kitchen.

Space has also been allocated within the estate for the future homes of Dr Patel’s two daughters and their families. “Everybody will be close enough when you want to see them but far enough if you don't want to see them, including the grandchildren,” he joked in conversation with Tampa Bay Times.

A video of the estate, as filmed from outside, has gone massively viral on Instagram. Watch it below:



The video has racked up nearly 7 million views on the platform since being shared last month.

Dr Patel is a Zambia-born cardiologist, hotelier, entrepreneur and philanthropist who made his fortune in the US. Patel, who traces his roots to India, attended medical school at Gujarat University before moving to the US, where he started his practice. His wife, Dr Pallavi Patel, is a paediatrician. The couple has two daughters and one son.



According to reports, the Patels bought their sprawling Hillsborough County estate in 2003 for $3.2 million. Their home, which resembles an Indian palace, was actually built using pink sandstone imported from India – but Dr Patel says the interior “will be very modern, very American, very functional.”

The project was handled by Rojo Architecture. Construction is expected to be completed by March this year.