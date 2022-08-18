Viral video: Man jumps out of plane from 25,000 feet with no parachute and then...

Skydiver Luke Aikins lands safely after jumping 25,000 feet from an airplane without a parachute or wing suit.

Jumping out of a plane from 25,000 feet with no parachute may be unthinkable to most people except US citizen Luke Aikins. He had in 2016 become the first person to do so and land safely in a net.



Have you ever seen a man jump out of a plane from 25,000 feet with no parachute and then land in a massive net on Earth?

Now you have. pic.twitter.com/6bBZk8vHD6 — Pomp (@APompliano) August 18, 2022

A video of the two-minute fall has resurfaced on Twitter and is now viral. The tweet was even liked by the richest person in the world, Elon Musk.

The video, which was originally aired live on Fox television in 2016, showed the 42-year-old fall into the centre of a 100 x 100 foot net in southern California's Simi Valley.