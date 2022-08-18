English
    Viral video: Man jumps out of plane from 25,000 feet with no parachute and then...

    Moneycontrol News
    August 18, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST
    Skydiver Luke Aikins lands safely after jumping 25,000 feet from an airplane without a parachute or wing suit.

    Jumping out of a plane from 25,000 feet with no parachute may be unthinkable to most people except US citizen Luke Aikins. He had in 2016 become the first person to do so and land safely in a net.

    A video of the two-minute fall has resurfaced on Twitter and is now viral. The tweet was even liked by the richest person in the world, Elon Musk.

    The video, which was originally aired live on Fox television in 2016, showed the 42-year-old fall into the centre of a 100 x 100 foot net in southern California's Simi Valley.

    An audience gathered around the net cheered loudly as Aikins climbed out of the net and hugged his wife and son.

    Skydiver Luke Aikins celebrates with son Logan after jumping 25,000 feet from an airplane without a parachute. Skydiver Luke Aikins celebrates with son Logan after jumping 25,000 feet from an airplane without a parachute.


    The clip on Twitter has been viewed almost 6 million times. Here's how users reacted to the video:



    Speaking to BBC after the jump, Luke Aikins -- a safety and training adviser for the US Parachute Association -- had admitted that he had to nearly cancel the stunt because he was made to wear a parachute for safety, but the extra weight would have made his landing more dangerous. The organisers had, however, let him go ahead without the parachute just minutes before the jump.

    Read more: Poised for take-off: Here’s everything you need to know about aero-sports

    Tags: #California #Luke Aikins #Parachute #Simi Valley #Skydiver #skydiving #US
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 02:14 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.