UP Assembly polls 2022: India's 'tallest man' Dharmendra Pratap Singh joins Samajwadi Party

Dharmendra Pratap Singh took the membership of the Samajwadi Party on Friday, as per a post by the party's official Facebook page. (Image: @Samajwadi Party/Twitter)

Ahead of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party has roped in a candidate with some "tall" claims.

Standing at 8.1 feet, Dharmendra Pratap Singh claims to be India’s tallest man. The resident of Pratapgarh is just 11 inches short of being the “world’s tallest".

The Samajwadi Party announced Pratap's membership via of the party’s official Facebook page. The post stated that Dharmendra had expressed his “faith on the policies of Samajwadi Party and the leadership of Mr. Akhilesh Yadav".

State president Naresh Uttam Patel announced Dharmendra’s arrival to the SP and said he was hopeful that this will “strengthen" the party.

It added that 46-year-old Singh is the country's tallest man.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the party stated: “Expressing faith in the policies of the Samajwadi Party and the leadership of Shri Akhilesh Yadav, today Shri Dharmendra Pratap Singh of Pratapgarh joined the Samajwadi Party."

Singh, who has his name etched in the Guinness World Records, comes from an underprivileged family. He also suffers from height-related ailments had requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for help.

Describing the height-related problems he faces, Singh said, “I am the tallest person in India, but neither people want to marry me nor does anyone give me a job. It has become even more difficult to find employment during this coronavirus pandemic."