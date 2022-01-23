MC Election Update Today January 23: Congress won't take back those who quit party, says P Chidambaram

The Congress has released its first list of 53 candidates for the Uttarakhand assembly elections. (Representative image)

Congress won't take back those who quit party, says P Chidambaram

Congress has announced 36 out of 37 candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections and soon announce the candidate for that last seat also, party's senior leader P Chidambaram tells reporters today. "I hold a very humble position in the Congress party...Anyone who has defected from Congress, will not be taken back," he adds.

India's 'tallest man' Dharmendra Pratap Singh joins Samajwadi Party

Ahead of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party has roped in a candidate with some "tall" claims. The Samajwadi Party announced Pratap's membership via the party’s official Facebook page. The post stated that Dharmendra had expressed his “faith on the policies of Samajwadi Party and the leadership of Mr Akhilesh Yadav". Read more here.

Mayawati calls Congress a 'Vote Katua' party, slams Priyanka Gandhi on taking U-turn over CM face

BSP Supremo Mayawati has slammed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her U-turn over being the CM face in Uttar Pradesh. In a series of tweets, she called the Congress party a 'Vote Katua' party and asked the voters not to vote for the party.



UP polls: State Election Commission transfers district magistrate of Firozabad, Bareilly, and Kanpur Nagar; removes SP of Firozabad and Kaushambi districts pic.twitter.com/HXIwdUAEFk

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 23, 2022

Congress releases first list of 53 candidates for Uttarakhand polls

The Congress has released its first list of 53 candidates for the Uttarakhand assembly elections. Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal will contest from the Srinagar seat and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly Pritam Singh from the Chakrata (ST) constituency. The names of former chief minister Harish Rawat and Harak Singh Rawat, who recently joined the party, did not figure in the first candidate list of the party.

JP Nadda holds meeting with BJP leaders in Bijnor

BJP president JP Nadda held a meeting with party leaders and candidates in Bijnor yesterday in the run-up to the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. BJP leaders said Nadda reached Bijnor in the afternoon by helicopter. He then held a meeting with the party's candidates and leaders from 15 assembly seats in Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar districts.

Shivpal Singh Yadav to contest from UP's Jaswant Nagar

Shivpal Singh Yadav will contest the assembly election from Jaswant Nagar in Uttar Pradesh as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party-Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) alliance. Jaswant Nagar in Etawah district will vote in the third phase on February 20. Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), currently represents the constituency in the assembly.