    UK PM Rishi Sunak visits Akshardham Temple with wife Akshata Murty amid tight security

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in Delhi to attend the two-day G20 Summit. It is his first official visit to India since becoming Britain’s Prime Minister.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 10, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST
    Rishi Sunak G20

    Rishi Sunak arrived in India on September 8 for the G20 summit

    Rishi Sunak, UK Prime Minister, visited the Akshardham Temple in Delhi with his wife Akshata Murty amid tight security on Sunday morning.

    Sunak is in Delhi to attend the two-day G20 Summit. It is his first official visit to India since becoming Britain’s Prime Minister.


    Security has been tightened in and around the temple where Sunak reached to offer his prayers. On Saturday, a senior police officer said that pickets were placed in the area and checking is being done due to the ongoing G20 Summit. Adequate security personnel will be deployed for the UK prime minister’s visit, he added.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Saturday and discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment. Sunak also said that he had “enormous respect” for PM Modi.

    On Friday, Sunak talked about his Hindu roots and expressed his hope to visit a temple during his stay in India.

    “I'm a proud Hindu, and that's how I was raised. That's how I am. Hopefully, I can visit a mandir while I'm here for the next couple of days.  We just had Raksha Bandhan, so from my sister and my cousins, I have all my rakhis, and I didn't have time to celebrate Janmashtami properly the other day," Sunak told news agency ANI.

    He also said that he and his wife plan to visit some of their favourite Delhi restaurants that they used to frequent.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Sep 10, 2023 08:46 am

