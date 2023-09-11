'Such a gentleman': Pic of Rishi Sunak engaged in conversation with Sheikh Hasina at G20 is viral

Rishi Sunak was engaged in a candid conversation with Sheikh Hasina. (Image: @ParveenLenny/X)

A picture of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, down on one knee, speaking to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi has gone viral online.

The now-viral post was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a user named Ayanangsha Maitra. In the picture, Sunak can be seen engaged in conversation with Hasina while sitting on the floor.

“Big man don't have ego! Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of UK sat down on the floor to match the comfort - in a tete-a-tete with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” read the caption of the viral post.



The picture grabbed a lot of eyeballs and prompted a slew of reactions from social media users. While some people called Sunak a “gentleman”, others called the picture “adorable”.

“There is a reason that he is first non-white PM of UK and almost has no direct opponent,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “I like Rishi. Kind of. This is a moment for the ages. One has to be young and agile and self-consciously bereft of self-consciousness to mount it. But this is Rishi, the perfect one.”

“Rishi Sunak ji is such a gentleman. He meets Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Hasina ji with such humbleness,” a third user remarked.



A fourth user wrote, “What a lovely & an adorable picture of our HPM Sheikh Hasina and @RishiSunak.”





Earlier on Sunday, Sunak visited the Akshardham Temple in Delhi with his wife and Infosys founder Narayan Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murty. Pictures of the couple doing “aarti” in the temple went viral online. The duo visited the temple amid tight security. Sunak said that he was proud of his Indian roots and also called himself a “proud Hindu”.

Later, Sunak joined the other G20 leaders for a visit to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

During his first official visit to India, Sunak reviewed the progress of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with PM Modi and expressed hope that the remaining issues could be addressed at the earliest, which in turn will foster a balanced, mutually beneficial FTA can be signed soon.