    G20 summit: UK PM Rishi Sunak says he’s eager to visit ‘mandir’ in India

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who landed in Delhi on September 8 for the G20 summit, expressed his wish to visit a mandir (temple) while he is in India.

    September 09, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST
    Rishi Sunak arrived in India on September 8 for the G20 summit

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak landed in Delhi on September 8 for the G20 summit. He was accompanied by wife Akshata Murty. Speaking to news agency ANI ahead of the meet, Sunak, 43, described himself as a “proud Hindu” and said he hopes to visit a mandir while he is in Delhi.

    “I'm a proud Hindu, and that's how I was raised. That's how I am. Hopefully, I can visit a mandir while I'm here for the next couple of days,” the UK PM told ANI.


    He also spoke about the Hindu festivals he has celebrated recently. “We just had Raksha Bandhan, so from my sister and my cousins, I have all my rakhis, and I didn't have time to celebrate Janmashtami properly the other day,” he said, reiterating his wish to visit a temple while he is in India. “Hopefully, I said, I can make up for that if we visit a Mandir this time. But it's something that is important to me.”


    Sunak, who recently attended a ‘Ram Katha’ at Cambridge, also spoke about the importance of faith. “I think faith is something that helps everybody who has faith in their lives, particularly when you have these stressful jobs like I do. Having faith to give you resilience, to give you strength, is important...” he noted.

    Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty are scheduled to visit Akshardham Temple in Delhi on September 10, Sunday.

