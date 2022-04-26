English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Join us at 4pm for an exclusive roundtable discussion on ‘Cloud technologies aiding agility in BFSI’. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Twitter owner Elon Musk meets Tony Stark. Watch cameo from Marvel’s 'Iron Man 2'

    In the video, Musk is seen in a scene alongside actor Gwyneth Paltrow who plays Pepper Potts and actor Robert Downey Jr who plays Tony Stark, the head of Stark industries and AKA Iron Man.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 26, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
    Twitter's new owner Elon Musk made an appearance in Marvel's 'Iron Man 2'. (Image credit: A still from the movie)

    Twitter's new owner Elon Musk made an appearance in Marvel's 'Iron Man 2'. (Image credit: A still from the movie)

    World's richest person and now the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk was spotted hanging out with another eccentric billionaire Tony Stark and his partner Pepper Potts.

    Yes, we're talking about Marvel's Iron Man franchise in which Musk made an appearance as himself.

    The clip from the movie has resurfaced and has been doing rounds on social media ever since Musk bought the micro-blogging site.

    Watch the video from Iron Man 2 here:

    Close

    Related stories

    "I've got an idea for an electric jet," Elon Musk says in the video. "You do? Then we'll make it work," responds Stark.

    The interaction between the two eccentric billionaires on screen have already gathered a lot of eyeballs.

    "I didn't even know Musk when I watched this movie," commented one YouTube user. Another said, "When movie Tony Stark meets the real-life Tony Stark."

    Meanwhile, Musk's success at buying Twitter for $44 billion 11 days after he made an offer still has social media users in shock and awe.

    On April 14, Musk had offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share in cash. The tech billionaire has described himself as a “free-speech absolutist” but is also known for blocking or disparaging other Twitter users who question or disagree with him.

    Elon Musk is the eighth most followed person on Twitter with 84.3 million followers (as of April 26, 2022, 8 am).

    “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” said the maverick billionaire in a statement after the deal.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Iron Man #Marvel #Tesla #Tony Stark #Twitter
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 01:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.