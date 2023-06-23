US new consulates in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru to further boost people-to-people contact

The latest announcement will bring the total number of US consulates in India to seven.

In an earnest attempt to further boost people-to-people contact between India and the US, the Biden administration has finally agreed to open a consulate in Bengaluru and another in Ahmedabad. The consulates were announced on June 22 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US.

Union Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to Bengaluru in March this year, had said he was going to take up the demand for a US consulate in the city with his counterpart Antony Blinken.

This latest announcement will bring the total number of US consulates in India to seven, adding the existing consulates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

"The opening of US consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad will have a significant impact, including strengthened diplomatic relations between the United States and India, increased economic opportunities and trade collaborations, improved access to consular services for residents in these cities, enhanced cultural and educational exchanges, expanded regional influence and engagement. Overall, this development signifies a closer partnership and benefits both countries," said Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director at BLS International Services Limited.

At present, India has five consulates in the US in New York, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco and Atlanta, apart from the embassy in Washington.

Simplifying visa access

"The opening of US consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad will streamline visa services, encouraging more Indian students to pursue education in the US and facilitating travel for American tourists, potentially boosting student mobility and tourism numbers, said Chirag Gupta, Founder & CEO, Deyor, a travel-tech firm.

He said that there were 97,064 B-1/B-2 visa applications from Karnataka and 88,454 from Gujarat in 2021. B-1 and B-2 visas are nonimmigrant visas for persons who want to enter the United States temporarily for business (visa category B-1), for tourism (visa category B-2).

"There were a total of 1,452,399 US visa applications from India. Of these, 158,369 were from Karnataka and 139,278 were from Gujarat. This means that Karnataka and Gujarat accounted for 10.8 percent and 10.4 percent of all US visa applications from India in 2022, respectively. The most common type of US visa application from Karnataka and Gujarat is the B-1/B-2 visitor visa. In 2022, there were 110,064 B-1/B-2 visa applications from Karnataka and 100,454 from Gujarat," Gupta added.

He said that currently, residents of Gujarat and Karnataka in India typically apply for US visas by traveling to major cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, or New Delhi, where US embassies or consulates are located. This process entails significant logistical challenges and expenses.

Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan has said the US consulate in Bengaluru would give a huge relief to the people of Karnataka as they don’t have to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad to obtain US visas.

More scope for students

Gupta added that culturally, the consulates will serve as centers for promoting understanding and collaboration between the two countries. "With India being one of the top sources of international students in the US, the presence of consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad will nurture educational exchanges and knowledge transfer."

Last year, the US issued a record 125,000 visas to Indian students, a senior White House official said, adding that Indian students are set to become the largest foreign student community in America with a 20 percent increase last year alone.

These consulate openings will simplify visa processes, increasing access to educational opportunities in the United States. "Indian students being one of the largest groups of international students in the US, easier visa access will facilitate their pursuit of higher education," said Gupta.

“The United States intends to open new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. India is likewise welcoming the 2023 opening of its consulate in Seattle and look forward to also announcing a new consulate in the United States,” the official mentioned.

More importantly, the opening of the new consulates is likely to provide greater support and services to citizens and help in establishing closer ties in various sectors such as trade, technology, and innovation.