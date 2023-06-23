From defence deals to H-1B visa, 10 key takeaways from PM Modi-President Biden meet

India-US ties in the semiconductor manufacturing sector got a boost with Micron announcing its plan to invest more than $2. 7 billion in an assembly plant in Gujarat.

Ties between India and the United States soared to new heights on the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “state visit” to Washington, DC, with the announcement of landmark defence deals, semiconductors, cooperation in critical and emerging technology, critical minerals, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and space cooperation on June 22.

“Even sky is not the limit (for India-US ties),” PM Modi said at the joint meeting with President Biden after their bilateral discussions went beyond the scheduled hour.

President Biden said American ties with India are “stronger, closer, and more dynamic than at any time in history.”

Here are the 10 key takeaways from PM Modi-President Biden meet

(1) Defence Deals

PM Modi’s state visit has injected new impetus into defece cooperation between India and the US. New Delhi and Washington announced a deal for coproduction in India of engines for fighter jets, a $3 billion purchase of about 30 American Reaper drones by India, and a road map to enhance cooperation between the two countries’ defence industries.

For India, the US's latest efforts to boost defence ties is in sync with its attempt to grow its domestic manufacturing and cut its reliance on foreign partners.

(2) Space Technology

India and the US also inked pacts on intelligence sharing and on space-based, quantum and other strategic technologies.

NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have also agreed to a joint mission next year to visit the International Space Station.

(3) US Work Visas (H-1B)

The US will make it easier for Indians to live and work in the country, using the ongoing visit by PM Modi to help some skilled workers enter or remain in the US. The State Department has announced that a small number of Indians and other foreign workers on H-1B visas will be able to renew those visas in the US, without having to travel abroad.

More importantly, the US will open a consulate in Bengaluru and another in Ahmedabad to further enhance people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

(4) Jobs and New Vistas

President Biden said that 1 million American jobs across 44 states would be supported by the purchase of more than 200 American-made Boeing aircraft by Air India.

“With this visit, Indian firms are announcing more than $2 billion in new investment in manufacturing and solar in Colorado, steel in Ohio, optic fibre in South Carolina and much more, proving that manufacturing in America is back,” Biden emphasised.

(5) Full stop on Thorny Trade Issues

PM Modi said India had decided to end all pending trade issues with the US and termed the transfer of technology to manufacture fighter jet engines in India a “landmark” agreement, adding India’s decision to join the Artemis Accord proved that “even the sky is not the limit” for India-US ties.

India plans to sign the Artemis Accords, a framework signed by 24 nations — but not Russia or China — governing joint missions and civilian space exploration. The PM met with SpaceX chief Elon Musk in New York on June 21.

(6) Counterweight to China

President Biden described the India-US relationship as one of the most defining relationships in the 21st century.

“With your cooperation, we have strengthened the Quad for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Decades from now, people will look back and say that the Quad bent the arc of history for the global good,” the American President added.

PM Modi said that a new world order was taking shape post-Covid, and the “strong” India-US strategic partnership was committed to the global good, peace, stability and prosperity.

(7) $2.7 billion Micron Plant to Come up in Gujarat

India-US ties in the semiconductor manufacturing sector got a boost with Micron announcing its plan to invest more than$2. 7 billion in an assembly and test plant in Gujarat. The overall cost of the upcoming plant comprises $825 million (around Rs 6,760 crore) from Micron and the rest from the government in two phases.

“We are excited about the steps India is taking to develop the local semiconductor ecosystem,” Mehrotra said.

(8) PM Modi-Joe Biden Joint Press Conference

PM Modi strongly defended Indian democracy when pressed on religious intolerance and freedom of speech in a rare instance of taking questions from reporters. The PM said he was “really surprised” to hear India’s commitment to democratic values questioned by Americans.

“In both countries, democracy is in our DNA,” Modi said, highlighting, “We live democracy and our ancestors have actually put words to this concept, and that is in the form of our Constitution”.

(9) Fight Against Terrorism

PM Modi said asserted that India and the US are together in the fight against terrorism and radicalism, and pointed out that during his talks with President Biden, the two sides have agreed that concerted action is necessary to end cross border terrorism.

(10) Ukraine Peace Efforts

PM Modi said India was "completely ready" to help Ukraine's peace efforts. “From the very beginning of the events in Ukraine, India has laid emphasis on the resolution of the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy… India is completely ready to help Ukraine's peace efforts," the PM added.