US, India agree to terminate six disputes at WTO: US statement

The U.S. and India have agreed to terminate six outstanding disputes at the World Trade Organization, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said in a statement on Thursday after a meeting between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India also agreed to remove retaliatory tariffs on certain U.S. products including chickpeas, lentils, and other goods, the statement said.