36 hours in New York City

New York City is a city of myriad experiences. NYC’s viewing decks offer panoramas of the world’s most iconic skyline. (Photo: Ashwini Rajagopalan)

These vagabond shoes/Are longing to stray/Right through the very heart of it/New York, New York. Not for nothing did Liza Minnelli write and sang this ode of a song for Martin Scorsese's 1977 film New York, New York. Not for nothing does Scorsese sets all his films in the city. Not for nothing did the likes of Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra sang this when performing in the city. We all have our favourite cities and the Big Apple is right up there on my list.

Some travellers find their Zen moments in the wilderness or on a secluded beach. I’m usually in the zone in one of New York City’s viewing decks that offer panoramas of the world’s most iconic skyline. You’ll need comfortable shoes and loads of energy to explore NYC in 36 hours. It might be just the tip of the iceberg but if you’re like me, you will probably keep coming back and digging deeper into a city of myriad experiences:

Day one

Happy Landings

If you’re flying into the city on a domestic flight, I’d urge you to touch down at La Guardia airport in the Queens neighbourhood. It might save you the expense of booking yourself on a chopper ride that flies you over the city for the Manhattan skyline views. You’ll have to remember to block a window seat with clear views before you put your zoom lens into overdrive.

Drop your bags off at the hotel (most NYC hotels will not allow you to check-in before 3 pm). I’d suggest staying in Manhattan if your budget permits. The Row NYC in the theatre district and the Chambers that’s close to Central Park and also home to an exquisite art collection are both great options. There’s also the Four Points Sheraton Midtown Times Square that is walking distance from Broadway and Times Square. You could also look at pocket friendlier options in Brooklyn or Queens.

The Grand Centre of it all

New York’s Grand Central is probably the world’s most photographed station (think of popular culture and Bollywood movies, too) and one of the most prominent buildings with a Beaux-Arts design that dates back to the 1910s. Grab a quick coffee on the go and also make a pit-stop at one of the most special Apple Stores (I’d also suggest a visit to the 5th Avenue store in Manhattan for Apple die-hards) in the world.

A Taste of New York

Flatiron Building, NYC. (Photo: Ashwin Rajagopalan)

Tick multiple boxes in this three-hour tour (starts at 10.30 am) — history, architecture and great food. Walk through two of the most emblematic and picturesque neighbourhoods (Flatiron and Union Square) of the city. Stop for Roman-style Pizza at Eataly, a quick gelato at Venchi’s and Zucker’s Bagels. Explore Union Square and Madison Square Park (you can stop for a shake or burger on your way out at the first Shake Shack that’s now a NYC legend). Don’t forget to capture images of the Flatiron Building one of the city’s first skyscrapers (completed in 1901).

The Met in 2 hours

I’ll start by saying that even a day is not time enough to explore one of the world’s most engaging museums. But I’ve done it in about 2-3 hours during my first visit here. Plot your visit if you’re on a tight schedule; I’d suggest stops at the Greek and Roman Sculpture Court and checking out famous artworks like Van Gogh’s Self-portrait with a Straw Hat and Washington Crossing the Delaware. You can also sign up for a 2-hour tour with guides who bring The Met (The Metropolitan Museum of Art) to life.

Top of the Rock

Top of the Rock aka the Rockefeller Center. (Photo: Ashwin Rajagopalan)

If you have time for just one observation deck head to the Rockefeller Center aka the Top of the Rock. Get here just before sunset and stay on till the lights take over. You get sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline, Central Park and the Empire State building, the most instantly recognisable NYC skyscraper.

It’s showtime

You have to make time to catch a show at Broadway. There are long running shows like The Lion King and Aladdin as well more recent shows like Come from Away (a musical about 9/11) that have won critical acclaim. Wrap up your first day at NYC with a visit to the city’s own K-town, the Korean district (around 32nd street) for an authentic Korean dinner at Antoya (a Michelin Bib recipient) or the Kunjip.

Day two

Sunrise at the Eighth Wonder of the World

Brooklyn Bridge, NYC. (Photo: Ashwin Rajagopalan)

New Yorkers dubbed the 1,825 m-long bridge the Eighth wonder of the World when it was commissioned in the 1880s. While sunset is a great time to walk the bridge and snap those iconic images, I’d suggest sunrise if you’d like to beat the crowds. Head over to the Dumbo (the local acronym for Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass) for the Brooklyn Bridge money shot.

Graffiti mornings

Salento, NYC. (Photo: Courtesy Salento)

Save those calories for Salento, a small panaderia and café. Dig into Colombian pastries or a traditional Colombian breakfast platter before you head to Brooklyn for one of the most fascinating outdoor tours in the city. Brooklyn Unplugged offers a Graffiti and Street Walking tour that takes you through the Bushwick neighbourhood that has almost become a global street art and graffiti hub. Sara Erenthal was one of the many artists who caught my attention in Brooklyn; not just because she signs her name in Hindi. In many ways, she represents the new global artist in a borderless world.

Campbell’s Soup for the soul

Andy Warhol’s famous Campbell’s Soup Cans at MoMA, NYC. (Photo: Ashwin Rajagopalan)

It’s one of the world’s first modern art museums and continues to evolve. The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) acquired its first artworks in 1929 and has now grown to a collection of over 200,000 art works (including a fabulous collection of Picassos) from a 150-year period. My favourite installation is Andy Warhol’s famous Campbell’s Soup Cans (32 in total representing the flavours on sale in 1962). Stop for lunch at the Carol and Milton Petrie Café on Terrace 5 with spectacular views of the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden and the surrounding skyline.

Just NYC things

Statue of Liberty from the ferry. (Photo: Ashwin Rajagopalan)

Make time after lunch for a quick trip on the Staten Island Ferry, a free service that shuttles between Manhattan and Staten Island with views of the Statue of Liberty and those stunning images where the Manhattan skyline is offset by a shimmering water body. You could also choose from a range of paid ferry rides with open viewing decks. Walk around Central Park or just rest those tired heels and ‘take in’ the local vibe.

New vistas

The Edge Hudosn Yards, NYC. (Photo: Courtesy Hudson Yards)

Head to one of NYC’s newer viewing decks for those sunset shots with a whole new perspective. Pick between the One World Observatory located at 1,254 ft with views that stretch almost 80 km and include the State of Liberty from a distance or The Edge at Hudson Yards that’s almost suspended in mid-air with unique 360-degree views of the city. Unleash the Batman within — sign up and strap up for City Climb, the highest open-air building ascent in the world.

Wrap up

It’s tough to squeeze in serious shopping into a tight schedule but do head to 5th Avenue if you have a couple of hours before dinner. It’s home to the Saks 5th Avenue flagship store (also make a stop at St. Patrick’s Cathedral — one of the city’s most beautiful churches next door), the Uniqlo global flagship store and Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store from the 1900s. I’d suggest Ribalta (their classic Neapolitan pizza hits it out of the park) or Il Gattopardo for an exceptional Italian meal. Wrap it all up with a frenetic night with pulsating music at 1 Oak or a nightcap at the Long Island Bar.