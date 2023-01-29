English
    Long Weekend | 36 hours in Luang Prabang, Laos

    From Buddhist wats (temples) to French architecture, there's a lot to see in the world's most heavily-bombed nation, but a long weekend is good enough to explore its UNESCO World Heritage town of Luang Prabang.

    Kalpana Sunder
    January 29, 2023 / 09:18 PM IST
    Wat Xiengthong, Khem Khong, Luang Prabang, Laos. (Photo: Molydar Souama via Unsplash)

    Luang Prabang, in northern Laos, situated at the confluence of the Mekong and Nam Khan rivers, was the ancient royal capital of the Laos Kings, until they moved to Vientiane, capital of Laos. Laos came under French rule between 1893 and 1953 when it finally became an independent country. Luang Prabang has remained the spiritual and religious centre of the country. The city’s name is derived from a golden Buddha image called the Pha Bang, a gift from the Khmer monarchy which is today preserved at the Haw Pha Bang, the Royal temple. Luang Prabang today, is an enchanting mix of French architecture and Buddhist temples.

    Till the 1980s, the town was hardly known, except to backpackers. Everything started changing from 1995, when it was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site for its architecture. Old heritage buildings and town houses were renovated, many became heritage hotels and restaurants and today Luang Prabang is visited by hundreds of tourists from around the world. Besides its architecture, it is also well known for its textiles and mulberry paper.

    From India, you can fly Thai airways to Bangkok and connect onward from there.

    6 am