Cricket World Cup 2023 boosts hotel demand in Ahmedabad by 1,702%

Cricket World Cup 2023 boosts hotel demand in Ahmedabad by 1704%

Ahmedabad's hotel business is in the spotlight, after a surge of 1,702 percent in searches for stays ahead of Cricket World Cup 2023, according to data released by travel platform Agoda.

The most anticipated game between India and Pakistan at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has been confirmed for October 15 at Ahmedabad, the site of the tournament's opening and final games.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host five games, including the opener between reigning champions England and New Zealand and the championship decider on November 19.

Since the announcement, the World Cup 2023 has contributed to a 237 percent hike in overall searches for the host cities throughout India, the report added.

In addition to Ahmedabad being in the most demand, the host cities have also experienced a surge in demand for stays -- Dharamshala by 347 percent, Lucknow at 225 percent, Hyderabad at 199 percent and Pune at 169 percent, the report added.

Krishna Rathi, Agoda Country Director, India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives, said, "We have recently seen a spike in travel driven by live events and global sports tournaments, and the World Cup is no exception. The event has always been one of the most sought-after in India, and it is great to see the interest from international travellers as well."

"Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be part of what we hope will be the greatest ever men's cricket World Cup," ICC Chief Executive Officer Geoff Allardice said in a statement.