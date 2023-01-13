Budget 2023: Travel industry wants industry status, tax benefits for speedy recovery

A traveler at an airport. (Representative Image/AP)

After a bumpy ride in 2020 and 2021, which were severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, the travel industry has bounced back and is benefitting from the pent-up demand. While it is in recovery mode, the sector is yet to reach pre-pandemic levels and expects to benefit from the Budget 2023.

Pandemic pangs

The COVID outbreak had led to a complete standstill of tourism activities, job losses and the industry saw big dents in its revenue.

Around 21.5 million people, involved in the industry, lost their jobs due to the three waves of COVID-19 that first hit the country in early 2020, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy told the Lok Sabha during Question Hour in March last year.

According to a study by the ministry of tourism, 14.5 million jobs were lost during the first wave, and 5.2 million and 1.8 million in the second and third waves, respectively.

"We are facing a shortage of manpower in the airline and hospitality sectors as many who lost their jobs during the pandemic have opted for alternative career options," said Sandeep Arora, Head of Brightsun Travel Private Limited, India.

The tourism economy was down significantly during the three waves of Coronavirus, which hit this sector severely —not only in India but across the globe, the minister had said.

He also pointed out that the tourist arrivals in the country were down by 93 percent during the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, 79 percent in the second wave and 64 percent during the third wave.

A Crisil Rating study in April last year had said that India's tourism and travel industry will see a full recovery only in FY24, and will reach 70 percent of pre-COVID levels in FY23.

Eyes on Union Budget

“While the industry is slowly recovering from the impact of the pandemic, it is concerned about the high GST rates on flights and hotels as well as the limited support from the government in the last budget," said Arora.

He said that international tourism has been pushed back by decades and international tourist arrival figures are still not on par with what it was in 2019.

"It is recommended that the government should formulate a well-defined procedure for refund of IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax) paid by the tourists leaving India on supply of goods taken out of the country as a part of the baggage. The exemption is significant as the industry is still in recovery mode,” said Alapati Krishna Mohan, managing director of Southern Travels.

A greater focus on the industry’s revival is required, which can be done by implementing e-visa fee waiver for tourist visas, and domestic income tax travel credit for Indian citizens and Indian companies, said Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-founder, EaseMyTrip.

The travel and tourism industry is also demanding industry status to make the sector more structured.

Arora said that the travel sector needs government support and investment for the improvement of infrastructure at various tourist destinations.

"There are heritage sights and monuments that can help increase tourism in India but are unexplored due to poor infrastructure. The budget can work on redeveloping these sights, and the roads and make them better accessible," said Vandita Purohit, Founder of travel company TraWork.