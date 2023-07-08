Bewitching neighbour: Why Bhutan remains a favourite with the Indian traveller

Punakha Dzong in Punakha, Bhutan. (Photo: Nihar Modi via Unsplash)

‘The Land of Happiness’, ‘Kingdom Above the Clouds’, ‘Land of the Thunder Dragon’, known by various monikers, Bhutan is increasingly featuring on the itinerary of peripatetic Indians seeking immersive cultural experiences.

Thimpu, Bhutan. (Photo: Neeta Lal)

For good reason, too. From blankets of lush green coniferous trees covering misty mountains to exquisite monasteries perched at vertiginous heights, blue skies speckled with plump white clouds and ancient towns seeped in old-world charm, the country brims with Insta-worthiness.

A prayer wheel in Thimpu, Bhutan. (Photo: Neeta Lal)

Located a mere one hour, 50 minutes by plane from New Delhi, Bhutan doesn’t require a visa for travel either; a travel permit will do. The country has also whittled down its earlier hefty Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) of $200 per day for tourists staying more than four nights. Here’s a list of exciting things to do in the country that places a premium on happiness:

Praycation

Great Buddha Dordenma in Kuenselphodrang, Thimphu, Bhutan. (Photo: Neeta Lal)

Take a spiritual sojourn to ornate and peaceful shrines that pepper Bhutan like confetti.

Monks at Paro. (Photo: Neeta Lal)

From the gold-patinated domes of the Taktsang Monastery (Tiger’s Nest) in Paro Valley to the Tango Monastery in Thimphu ensconced within a meditation cave, there’s plenty to explore.

Tiger Monastery, Paro. (Photo: Aaron Santelices via Unsplash)

Nip up to the enchanting 17th century Punakha Dzong (fortress) that houses sacred Buddhist relics. Located at the confluence of the Pho Chhu (father) and Mo Chhu (mother) rivers in the Punakha–Wangdue valley, it’s mesmerising architecture and mauve flowers-laden jacaranda trees will take your breath away.

Punakha Dzong in Punakha, Bhutan. (Photo: Neeta Lal)

Head to the 3,000 m high Dochu La Pass from where (weather permitting), you can view the snow-swathed Himalayas while strolling amid its 108 memorial chortens (Buddhist shrines) and fluttering prayer flags.

Buddhist chortens at Dochu La Pass, Bhutan. (Photo: Neeta Lal)

Spike your adrenaline

If kayaking and rafting are what float your boat, the scenic Pho Chhu and Mo Chhu rivers in Punakha offer fun-filled aquatic adventures. Wildlife on your mind? Bhutan is dotted with national parks briming with exotic Himalayan flora and fauna. At the Takin Reserve near Thimpu say hello to Bhutan’s majestic national animal Takin (gnu goat). Hiking enthusiasts can sign up for the exciting Trans Bhutan Trail, a walking path that dates back to the 16th century when it connected Bhutan’s dzongs and served as a pilgrim route.

Foodcation

A Bhutanese thali. (Photo: Neeta Lal)

Bhutan’s burgeoning culinary scene showcases a fascinating blend of Indian, Chinese and Tibetan influences. The result is a unique flavour profile that’s bound to tickle the most persnickety of palates. Stop by at Le Meridien, Thimpu, for a delicious Bhutanese thali of buckwheat noodles, buckwheat pancakes, red rice, jatsha maru (minced chicken in a garlicky-cheesy gravy): saag ngo ngo (stirfried greens) and more. The national dish ema datshi (chillies infused in a fondue-like melted cheese gravy) is strangely habit-forming. Scoop it up with crusty bread or eat it as a soup. In between courses, the chef will patiently explain each dish should you have queries. Wash it all down with dau, Bhutanese buttermilk and end your meal with raisin-studded sweet yellow rice. Bliss!

For more gourmet fare, head to Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary, a stunning resort nestling amidst the pine-studded slopes of the Neyphu Valley. Here chefs leverage sustainably farmed in-house produce to craft stellar dishes hewing to the Bhutanese practice of respecting the environment. Grab a seat at their restaurant overlooking the 15th century Eutok Samdrupcholing Monastery and work your way through a beautiful four-course authentic Bhutanese meal. There’s aag ngo ngo (stirfried greens); Jatsha Maru (minced chicken cooked in garlic, tomato and ginger broth); shamu datshi (shitake mushrooms sauteed in local cheeses and butter) and gangda ngo ngo (egg fried in cheese and butter). Oh yeah, there’s also Azzey (Bhutanese salsa), Henchay Jaju (chopped spinach soup) and Hogay salad. Sign up for a cooking class at the resort to learn how to craft popular Bhutanese dishes.

Bull’s Eye

Simply Bhutan museum, Thimpu, Bhutan. (Photo: Neeta Lal)

Archery or ‘dha’ as it’s called in Dzongkha (Bhutanese language), is the country’s national sport. And the proud Bhutanese maintain a formidable Olympic archery team as well. At the ‘Simply Bhutan’ interactive ‘living’ museum in Thimpu aspects of traditional Bhutanese life including its customs, cuisine and traditions are showcased. Request the friendly staff to initiate you into the nitty-gritty of using a bow and arrow. If you perform well (or don’t), they will break into an entertaining ‘victory dance’ clad in their traditional dress (gho) (a knee-length robe tied at the waist by a kera, or belt). Join in the fun and romp to infectious Bhutanese beats.

You can also take a professional archery lesson at Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary (part of their all-inclusive package) where a practice session is set up amidst apple orchards complete with bows, a quiver full of arrows and a target set about 20ft away.

Spa-ctacular

From rejuvenating hot stone baths to restorative rubdowns, Bhutan offers plenty to health seekers. Treatments incorporate organic native botanicals and herbs “We collect over 100 herbs from the forests for our treatments including Veronica, Blue Poppy, Ballerica, etc.,” informs Thinley Dorji, traditional medicine expert at Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary.

Ancient Bhutanese treatments, adds Dorji, are aimed at holistic healing. River stones from river banks are gathered for relaxing hot stone baths. When placed in water, the hot stones crack and steam, releasing health-giving key minerals. The bath also includes a local herb artemisia which helps open the airways, reduces inflammation and fobs off cough and cold. The bath has been a part of Bhutanese culture for generations with families soaking in the bath after a hard day’s work or after trekking or hiking.

Como Uma, Paro, a Himalayan retreat takes wellness to a whole new level with its signature COMO Shambhala massage. Meaning ‘peace’ in Sanskrit, ‘Shambhala’ alludes to the pursuit of balance combining modern science with ancient practices to align mind, body and spirit. The massage uses blended botanical ingredients to allow the body to “rejuvenate and rebalance”. The spa room — overlooking Paro river — and redolent of delicious smells like geranium, lavender, peppermint and eucalyptus is deeply relaxing. For one hour, the therapist will work her magic on your back, shoulders, arms, legs, and neck with dexterous hands well practiced in relieving stress and tension. Using gentle rhythmic movements, she will calm your mind and body while you sleepily wonder if you can take her back home with you!