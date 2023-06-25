5 top palaces-turned-hotels offer experiences of a bygone era

Art and artefacts at Figueiredo Mansion, Goa.

Sawantwadi Palace Boutique Art Hotel, Maharashtra

​A glorious sanctuary where English arches meet red laterite stones and wooden corridors, celebrating art, design and culinary prowess, is the Sawantwadi Palace, originally built by Khem Sawant III in 1755. The historic ‘Taisaheb Wada’ — a wing dedicated to the 5 Queens of Sawantwadi, now houses a boutique art hotel since January 2023, with six suites and a host of engaging experiences.

Sawantwadi Palace, Maharashtra.

Yuvraj Lakham Khem Bhonsle and his wife Shraddha Lakham Bhonsle, the youngest generation of the Royal family, both qualified chefs, have lovingly restored the place and oversee the daily operations.

The suites: Based on the incarnations of Vishnu, are specially curated with Ganjifa Art and Woodworks, the Royal Family holds so dear. The Matsya suite, paying tribute to the fish avatar, comes with a fish-shaped door knob and a large painting, adorning the wall. The rare furniture, is a part of the family’s collection-either crafted by the former Raja, Shivaramraje Bhonsle or collected, as part of their travels.

Durbar Hall, Sawantwadi Palace, Maharashtra.

The Durbar Hall or the ornate Museum in the adjoining building, transports you back to that era, whether, it is through the carefully preserved, pink Benarasi saree of one of the queens or the Tiger models, reminiscent of their shikaar stints.

Ganjifa Art at Sawantwadi Palace, Maharashtra.

For the ultimate experience for history aficionados, there is a Ganjifa art workshop with the in-house artists or enjoy an Afternoon Tea with the Royal family, listening to historical anecdotes. Treat your taste buds to a Rajwada Thali or perhaps a 7-course Tasting Pan Asian Menu by Chef Shraddha, herself.

Suite room at Sawantwadi Palace.

Tariff: Suite rooms ranging from Rs 12,000-15,000 per night, exclusive of taxes

The Belgadia Palace, Odisha

Enter the drive way and you are in a time-capsule from a bygone era. An iconic white edifice-a Victorian neo-classical double-storied structure- The Belgadia Palace, home to the erstwhile Royal family of Mayurbhanj. built in 1804, confronts you.

The Belgadia Palace, Odisha.

The sister duo, Akshita Bhanj Deo and Mrinalika, Princesses of Mayurbhanj, 48th descendants of the Bhanj dynasty, began renovating the palace in 2015. They repurposed furniture and upholstery from the original palace, restoring it in accordance with the original designs referring to their grandfather’s sketchbook, with a view to opening the palace for people to come and experience the past and discover Odisha.

This boutique homestay which opened in 2019, introduces the idea of purposeful travel by engaging with the local tribal community.

Windows embossed with royal insignia, dark mahogany staircases, massive oil paintings, add to its grandiosity. The original 25 rooms have been broken down and redesigned to create five rooms and six luxury suites, a Library and other areas, reminiscent of tropical art deco.

The Belgadia Palace Room, Odisha.

An artists’ treasure trove, the palace and the family’s involvement in curating the guests experience, makes it a destination by itself.

Tariff: Rooms and suites range from Rs 12,500-22, 000, plus taxes, on double occupancy. Inclusions: Breakfast, lunch and dinner, evening high-tea with cultural performance, morning bed tea and a palace historical tour.

Figueiredo Mansion, Goa

If the fascinating history of Goa and a slice of real Indo-Portuguese culture, piques your interest, head to the Figueiredo Mansion in Loutolim, South Goa. Figueiredo House, also called the Old House, was built by Manuel João de Figueiredo, in 1590, who hailed from one of the prominent families. Two centuries later, Caetano de Figueiredo added 2,500 sq. m to the original 2,500, creating what is today, the Figueiredo Mansion.

Figueiredo Mansion, Goa.

Keen that it be preserved as a heritage home, today, the sole living descendant, Fatima Figueiredo de Albuquerque, and her son, Pedro, own and manage it as a museum and homestay (eight rooms named after the ladies of the house, including a suite).

Figueiredo Mansion, Goa.

With stunning interiors, yet a homely vibe, a beautifully-restored dining hall, complete with imposing, carved wood furniture, Belgian chandeliers, occupies centre stage and the rooms adorned with antique furniture that harken back to the days, subtly blend modernity, if only to enhance comfort.

Grandeur at Figueiredo Mansion, Goa.

The pièce de résistance is the Museum, which makes you step back in time. Surrealist sculptures, striking art and gothic chandeliers, porcelain crockery, being just some of the unique touches you can expect.

Tariff: Rs 6,500 plus taxes from March-October, and Rs 8,500 plus taxes from October-March. Inclusions: Breakfast and a guided tour of the Museum.

The Bangala Table, Karaikudi

You’ll be wandering the same hallways where many dignitaries stayed, as this place has metamorphosed over the years from a Gentleman’s Club into a heritage hotel. Housed in a century-old mansion, the charming, Bangala Table, isn’t a boutique hotel or a home stay, but an experience, managed like a household. It showcases the lives and times of the Chettiar community of Tamil merchants with a tradition of embarking to faraway lands to trade.

The Bangala Table, Karaikudi.

Two enterprising women from the MSMM or Mena Sena Mena Mena family of Chettinad, Visalakshi Ramasamy and Meenakshi Meyyappan, decided to revive Senjai Bangala in 1998; in 1999, it was reborn as The Bangala, a heritage hotel with 25 luxury rooms, catering to visitors to Karaikudi, in the Chettinad region of Tamil Nadu. A masterpiece of Chettinadu architecture and craft, with intricate carvings in Burma teak, each corner reflects the rich traditions, making it a dream stay for those who want to soak in history.

The rooms dotted around the courtyard are nothing short of grand, flaunting their traditional Athangudi flooring and antique colonial furniture; a perfect blend of modern amenities and old-style comfort.

Apart from showcasing the Chettiar traditions, it is known for its mouth-watering Chettinad cuisine.

Tariff: Rs 9,449 including taxes and breakfast for superior rooms and Rs 8,890 for heritage room on double occupancy

Jehan Numa Palace Hotel, Bhopal

Sprawled over several acres on the slopes of the Shyamala Hills, lies the regal neo-classical dazzling white structure of Jehan Numa Palace Hotel, with 100 rooms, including six suites. Built in 1890 by General Obaidullah Khan, commander-in-chief of the Bhopal State Force, and the second son of Nawab Sultan Jehan Begum, it was never their residence.

The Jehan Numa Palace Hotel, Bhopal.

Late Yawar Rashid and his brother Nadir Rashid, grandsons of the General, converted the Palace into a luxury hotel in 1983 to give guests a taste of the hospitality and royal life of Bhopal. Soaked in grandeur, the bold and original décor in the rooms, reflects the opulence of yesteryears, yet imbued with modern luxuries.

The well-preserved Museum, displaying Royal History through old portraits, artefacts, memorabilia, arms and robes, spanning more than 250 years of the feisty Nawab Begums and the General’s legacy, promises an immersive experience.

The family’s international travels, and penchant for high-class experiences, has made them introduce diverse global cuisines. The Tribal Museum nearby, and the old city with its Palaces and Mosques, is equally full of history.

Tariff: Rs 8,000 for the base category ‘Regal’ room, 45,000 for the ‘Palace’ Suite, taxes excluded. Inclusion: Breakfast