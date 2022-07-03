MC Travel Special | Travelling with pets? Pet policies of airlines from Air India to KLM

Small pets such as dogs, cats and birds having valid health and rabies vaccination certificates are accepted on Air India domestic flights in the cabin or in cargo hold. (Representational image: Krista Mangulsone via Unsplash)

Worldwide, there is no standard procedure for flying with pets in the cabin, as checked baggage in cargo hold or as freight. Each airline has own pet policy for domestic and international travel - size and breed of the pet play a major role. Several airlines also have a banned-list of some dogs, cats and birds. Air India is the only Indian airline that allows pets to fly in the cabin or in cargo hold.

Do your pet policy research before booking tickets. Also, check whether your country of destination requires a pet passport.

Here’s a quick look at the pet policies of a few popular airlines.

Air India (Domestic Policy): Small pets such as dogs, cats and birds with valid health and rabies vaccination certificates are accepted on Air India domestic flights in the cabin or in cargo hold.

Dogs and cats must be at least 8 weeks of age and their weight including the container should not exceed 5 kg for carriage in the cabin.

Pregnant pets are not accepted.

Pets of larger size/weight will be carried in the cargo hold.

Air India (International Policy): Dogs, cats, household birds and other pets, when properly crated and having valid health, vaccination certificates and entry permits from the countries of entry and transit, will be accepted for carriage; the fee will will be the normal excess baggage charges. There is no charge if the dog is trained to lead a passenger with impaired vision, provided this is medically established. Properly harnessed dogs may be carried in the cabin but cannot occupy a seat.

Indigo: Pets are not permitted to travel as checked baggage or in the cabin on any Indigo flight.

Vistara: Does not allow pets to travel with their owners on any of their flights.

Air Asia: Pets are not permitted on any of their flights.

SpiceJet: Earlier, SpiceJet allowed pets to travel in cargo hold but the service has been discontinued now.

Swiss: Dogs and cats are allowed in the cabin as long as the combined weight with carrier does not exceed 8 kg. Animals and carriers exceeding 8 kg or whose transport container is bigger than the permitted size (118 cm) must travel as checked cargo in the hold.

Snub-nosed (brachycephalic) breeds of hares, rabbits, dogs, and cats are not allowed as checked baggage.

Dangerous dog breeds may only be transported in a suitable cargo crate and are not allowed in the cabin. Fees for pets on flights vary by destination.

Animals that are travelling on their own, or to countries that require them to be transported as cargo, can be shipped using Swiss World Cargo.

Qatar Airlines: Qatar Airways allows you to carry one falcon in the economy class cabin of an aircraft (a maximum of six falcons are permitted on each aircraft), but no pet dogs or cats are permitted in the cabin.

Domesticated dogs, cats, and birds are accepted as checked baggage, either on your flight or separately. Pets exceeding 75 kg can be handled as cargo instead. The cost of transportation depends on the weight and size of the animal and carrier.

The airline does not accept exotic and Persian (Shirazi) cats; Greyhound dogs with the exception of pets; Affenpinscher, Pugs, American Pit Bull Terrier, Bull dog (all breeds), Boston Terrier, among several other breeds. Check the Qatar Airlines website for restrictions.

United Airlines: Small pets (dogs, cats and rabbits) can fly in the cabin. Only 1 adult cat or dog is allowed in each carrier and the pets must remain inside their carrier underneath the seat in front throughout the journey. Pets must travel on the same flights as the traveller responsible for them. Pets can’t travel with unaccompanied minors. If there’s an emergency, oxygen service won’t be available for pets.

United Airlines has partnered with American Humane to improve their pet transportation service, PetSafe. If your pet doesn’t qualify for travel in the cabin (too large or travelling alone), then they can be transported with the PetSafe program instead, offering airport-to-airport travel for cats and dogs travelling to approximately 300 destinations. Pets from 1 kg to 350 kg can be transported with PetSafe.

Turkish Airlines: Turkish Airlines require passengers travelling with pets to be approved a minimum of 6 hours prior to departure. Cats, dogs and small singing birds (e.g., parakeets, canaries) kept as pets may be transported in the cabin with the passenger as long as the combined weight of the pet and carrier doesn’t exceed 8 kg.

Dogs and cats, and cats and birds, are not permitted on the same plane.

For international flights, the total weight of the pet and carrier will be multiplied by the excess baggage fee for that route. The minimum fee charged for transit flights and flights with stopovers is between $35 and $150. If fellow passengers provide documented proof of a medical allergy to either dogs, cats, or birds, pets will not be allowed in the cabin.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines: Small cats and dogs are allowed into the economy cabin on most of their flights, and in business class on flights within Europe. To travel as checked baggage in the hold, pets and carriers can weigh a maximum 75 kg. Because there’s limited number of spots for pets on most flights, pet bookings should be made within 24 hours after booking your own ticket and least 48 hours before departure. If your pet is travelling as check-in baggage and the transfer at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport lasts 2 hours or longer, you will have to pay an additional 150 Euros to cover the animal’s care during the transfer.

Air France: Dogs and cats over 10 weeks old and less than 8 kg (including carrier weight) can fly in the cabin. Each passenger may travel with 1 animal in the cabin and 3 in the cargo hold. Pets are not accepted in the business cabin on intercontinental flights.

Pets weighing between 8 and 75 kg can be transported in the cargo hold. Animals and carriers that have a combined weight more than 75 kg must be transported by freight.

Snub-nosed animals (such as pugs, boxers, bulldogs and Shih Tzu dogs, or Persian and Burmese cats) cannot travel in the hold for medical reasons. The transport of an emotional support dog must be requested at least 48 hours before departure.

Emirates: Pets are not permitted in the cabin on Emirates aircraft, except service dogs for the blind. Cats, dogs and pet birds can be transported as checked baggage in the hold as long as the total journey time (including any transit time) is less than 17 hours. Between May 1 and September 30, birds will not be transported, with the exception of falcons.

Etihad Airways: Cats or dogs can fly in the cabin on Etihad operated flights to and from Abu Dhabi; the pet must be at least 16 weeks old and weigh no more than 8kg including their carrier. For all other destinations, check with the relevant country authorities whether the pet can be exported or imported in the cabin. All other pets must be transported as manifested cargo with Etihad Cargo. You can book an adjacent seat for your pet - normal fares apply.

You must be at least 18 years old to travel with a pet. It costs $200 or 29,000 Etihad Guest Miles each way to travel with your cat or dog.

Malaysia Airlines: The carriage of domestic pets in the aircraft cabin is not permitted. Dogs, cats, and household birds are permitted to fly as checked baggage. The combined weight of animals and their carriers should not exceed 25 kg. Animals are charged as excess baggage and the price varies depending on the weight of the animal and the destination.

Cathay Pacific: Does not allow animals to travel in the cabin on any of their flights. However, service dogs are allowed in the cabin. Pets can be transported as checked baggage if the maximum combined weight for pets and carriers is 32 kg, unless prior approval for more has been discussed.

Virgin Atlantic: Currently, pet service is not available on any Virgin Atlantic flight.

Oman Air: Pets must be carried either as cargo, or as checked baggage in the hold. Pets cannot be considered as part of the baggage allowance nor carried in the cabin.

The charge for the pets and its container will depend on the weight and size of the animal plus cage combined. These charges will apply in all cases, even when no other check-in baggage is being carried. You many use 1 kennel for 2 adult animals of comparable size that are compatible, up to 14 kg each or three animals up to 6 months old from the same litter, up to 14 kg each.