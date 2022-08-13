MC Travel Special | Dessert lovers' guide to Paris, with Pooja Dhingra

Le15 patisserie's Pooja Dhingra.

Pastry chef and macaron queen Pooja Dhingra’s Le15 patisserie quickly became a landmark in Mumbai’s dessert scene after its launch in 2010. Today Dhingra counts Bollywood stars (Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Masaba Gupta) and corporate honchos like Ratan Tata among her clients.

After expanding her footprint to new cities and launching a retail line, the Le Cordon Bleu graduate also managed to write a cookbook Coming Home during the pandemic.

For now, she is looking forward to travelling to Paris and checking out all the desserts there!

Why Paris?

I just got back from a beautiful holiday in Paris, and I’m hoping to go back after Diwali. Looking forward to doing some short pastry courses and meeting friends.

What’s the first thing you pack?

My passport!

Are you a light or heavy packer?

I would say I’m a light packer.

What will you be reading on the trip?

Something light. Since I usually read a lot of business books while I’m working, I like to read fiction on holiday. Book Lovers by Emily Henry is on my mind.

What's on your playlist?

A mix of Afro-Pop and Hip-Hop.

Podcasts too?

How I Built This by Guy Raz.

What do you want to eat when you get there?

I love going to dessert shops, checking out local bakeries and tasting everything. When in Paris, I always go on a macaron binge and taste every macaron I can find! My favourite is the passion fruit one at Pierre Herme. I’m also a big fan of the desserts and brunch at Carette.

Any must-visit restaurants on your list?

I have tried many restaurants in Paris and particularly like L’orgueil in the 11th. The food there is so simple yet rich in flavour. I’m excited to go back and try Granite and Cafe Lignac.

Adventure holiday or laid-back sunsets?

Honestly, I enjoy both – but which one I prefer depends on my mood and time of year!

Choice of tipple?

Any sweet white wine.

How do you pay when you travel?

Usually with a Forex Debit Card.

Ever gotten lost while travelling?

I’ve never gotten lost but I’ve had many adventures while travelling alone in South America!

Do you use any travel apps?

Google Maps is my best friend.

One thing that's common to all your travels?

Restaurants and cafés - always!

Do you keep a journal while travelling?

I use my phone as a journal – I photograph and document everything.

Which city has the best desserts in the world?

I’m biased towards Paris!

Do you shop when you travel? What’s the strangest souvenir you’ve ever picked up?

Yes, I love shopping while travelling! I generally come back with a lot of ingredients, sometimes a pair of comfortable shoes and some souvenirs. I got back some sacred feathers from Peru. Is that strange?

Lastly, what’s the one place you want to visit before you die?

This is a tough one – but I think I’ll go with the Galapagos Islands!