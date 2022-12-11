Love of Adventure | Nine spectacular underwater diving destinations in and around India 

Deep sea diving in Lakshadweep. (Photo: Howard Roark via Unsplash)

When one thinks of underwater diving, pictures of azure waters of the Maldives, Thailand, or Australia surface. There are, however, enough spots in our backyard that we ignore.

In the last few years, several destinations in the Indian subcontinent have been building impressive underwater-diving infrastructure. And, at present, you don’t have to go far any longer to experience some of the most unique underwater-diving destinations of the world.

Moreover, these diving sites, which offer something for everyone, are often more affordable and less crowded than their international counterparts. Here, we list the nine best underwater-diving destinations in and around India:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands comprise two groups of islands at the southeastern edge of the Bay of Bengal. This scenic location is one of the most well-loved destinations for scuba diving in India.

Most of the scuba diving at the Andaman Islands takes place in the south, from Havelock Island or Neil Island.

In ​​Havelock Island, the most popular diving sites include Dixon’s Pinnacle, Jackson’s Bar, the Wall, and Johnny’s Gorge.

Andaman & Nicobar islands. (Photo: Andaman Nicobar Tour/Twitter)

These sites feature sloping reefs, steep walls, sandy bottoms, coral gardens, and one-of-a-kind pinnacles. Divers witness exotic marine species, such as dugongs, turtles, and shoals of humpback whales, triggerfish, and parrotfish.

Goa

Goa. (Photo: Goa Diving/Twitter)

The Goan waters are teeming with numerous aquatic creatures such as eels, lionfish, goatfish, and snapper jacks.

The best spot for underwater diving in Goa is Grande Island, a few kilometres west of Mormugao in south Goa. The most frequented diving sites in Grande Island include Suzy’s Wreck, Davy Jones Locker, Sail Rock, and Ummagumma Reef.

Goa Aquatics, a popular diving centre, offers numerous courses like scuba diving for beginners, PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) courses, and pleasure dives for certified divers.

In Goa, the diving season starts mid-October and goes on till the end of April.

Puducherry

Puducherry. (Photo: Donarun Das, Temple Adventures/Twitter)

Located in south India, Puducherry, formerly known as Pondicherry, is the only diving spot on the eastern coast of India.

Off the coast of Puducherry, divers witness blue waters, underwater caves, colourful marine life, artificial reefs, and massive wrecks.

Temple Reef, Aravind’s Wall, Four Corners, and the Hole are the most sought-after diving destinations in Puducherry.

Four Corners is among the oldest diving spots in Puducherry, which is perfect for open-water divers. It is home to 70 species of coral reefs and dolphins, lionfish, and torpedoes.

To help divers with everything they need, Puducherry has several expert dive centres.

Lakshadweep

Kalpeni, Lakshwadeep. (Photo: Incredible India/Twitter)

Lakshadweep, which means "hundred thousand islands", is a group of three dozen islands scattered in the Arabian Sea off the southwestern coast of India.

The islands of Bangaram, Kadmat, Kavaratti, and Minicoy have the best dive sites that feature sloping reefs, caves, coral gardens, overhangs, and shipwrecks. Bangaram and Kavaratti are typically busier than Kadmat and Minicoy.

A one-of-a-kind diving destination in Bangaram is the Princess Royal shipwreck. The Princess Royal was a ship that sank 200 years ago during a battle between France and England.

The Kadmat islands are home to sea turtles, reef sharks, eagle rays, whitetip reef sharks, fantail rays, groupers, and Napoleon.

The best time to book a trip to Lakshadweep is from October to May, as the weather is favourable and the waters are calm.

Off the coast of Murudeshwara in Karnataka, Netrani or ​​Pigeon Island is a distinctive diving site. This island is 10 miles away from Murudeshwara, the temple town in Karnataka.

Netrani has several dive operators that curate personalised diving trips. Try Dive Netrani or Netrani. Their certified diving professionals lead free diving and scuba-diving experiences and courses.

Divers are greeted by crystal-clear seas and a striking coral reef that forms the backdrop for creatures in myriad shapes, sizes, and colours, such as triggerfish, parrotfish, and striped sergeant major.

December and January are the months to go underwater diving in Netrani.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra. (Photo: Gomantak Scuba-Diving School/Twitter)

Tarkarli, located near the Sindhudurg Fort, is home to abundant marine life and expert diving centres, such as Tarkarli Scuba Diving and Shamika Scuba Diving.

The Indian Institute of Scuba Diving and Aquatic Sports is also situated here. This state-of-the-art centre features a 27ft scuba-diving pool, well-appointed changing rooms with showers, air-conditioned classrooms, the latest diving gear, and dining and residential facilities. The centre offers courses for all levels.

As a part of the Arabian Sea, the waters in Tarkarli are a habitat for diverse marine life, such as rare fishes and dolphins.

Sri Lanka

Bentota beach. (Photo: Diving Sri Lanka/Twitter)

The island of Sri Lanka is a paradise for scuba divers. With almost 1,600 km of coastline to explore, there is no shortage of incredible diving opportunities.

Balapitiya beach, Bentota beach, Swami Rock, Gorgonian Gardens, Navy Island, Bulldog Reef, Barracuda Reef, Great Basses Reef, SS Conch, Cargo Wreck, and Pigeon Rock offer the most unique underwater diving experiences in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s diving sites include coral reefs and wrecks that are covered in distinctive marine life, blue whales, macro critters, and large shoals of vibrant fish.

December to March is the best time to visit the western and southern coast for scuba diving in Sri Lanka.

Kerala

Kovalam beach. (Photo: Travel Scoot/Twitter)

Kovalam, a small coastal town in the southern Indian state of Kerala, is an underwater diving destination. With predominantly sandy-bottom diving sites, Kovalam houses a wealth of macro marine life.

Bond Safari Kovalam is the most sought-after diving centre there. Instead of traditional scuba gear, the company uses a "bond" submarine, which is best described as a personal submarine. Other good diving centres are Scuba Cochin Dive Centre and Scuba Diving Kovalam.

Divers will come near shoals of anchovy, silver moony, moray eels, puffer fish, groupers, box fish, sergeants, and pipefish.

The best time for diving in Kovalam is between December and January.

Gujarat

Shivrajpur beach, Dwarka. (Photo: Gujarat Information/Twitter)

The temple town of Dwarka is an upcoming scuba-diving destination. A marine sanctuary in the Gulf of Kutch, Dwarka’s waters are full of whale sharks, dolphins, and turtles.

We highly recommend the Arthur Scuba Diving Centre, Golden Dwarka, and Dwarka Scuba. They have expert diving teachers.

Moreover, divers can explore the waters of the island of Beyt Dwarka, where submerged remains of a lost city were discovered.

The best months to go scuba diving in Dwarka is from October to March.