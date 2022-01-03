IndiGo limits flights connecting West Bengal to Delhi, Mumbai to Mondays and Fridays

Representative image

Budget carrier IndiGo airlines announced on January 3 that it will limit its flights connecting Kolkata, Durgapur, and Bagdogra to Delhi and Mumbai to Mondays and Fridays.

The announcement comes a day after the West Bengal government announced, along with a slew of fresh COVID-19 curbs in view of rising coronavirus cases, that it will allow domestic passenger flights connecting the state to Delhi and Mumbai only twice per week.

A statement released by the airline read: “In line with the guidelines released by the Government of West Bengal, we are limiting the operation of flights to Kolkata, Durgapur, and Bagdogra from Delhi and Mumbai, to only Monday and Friday.

The limited capacity may lead to an inflationary impact on airfares on the routes, the airline has said.

The remaining flights on these six routes will be canceled for the next three months, IndiGo said in the statement, adding that affected customers will be able to claim a refund or choose alternate flights.

IndiGo said: “We are in the process of informing the affected passengers. Customers are requested to click on “Plan B” on our website www.goindigo.in to choose alternate flights or claim a refund. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers.”