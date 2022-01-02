COVID-19 | West Bengal to close schools, salons, spas from tomorrow; offices to function at 50% strength

Representational image

In view of the sudden COVID-19 surge, the West Bengal government has decided to temporarily shut down schools and other educational institutes, salons, spas, beauty parlours and entertainment parks from January 3.

Private and government offices will be allowed to function, but only at half of their total strength, West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said. The order will come into effect in all parts of the state, he clarified.

"All schools, colleges, universities, spas, salons, beauty parlours, zoos, and entertainment parks to be closed in the state from tomorrow," news agency ANI quoted Dwivedi as saying.

"All government and private offices to operate at 50 percent capacity, all administrative meetings to be conducted via virtual mode," the chief secretary added.

The order issued by the Bengal government further states that shopping malls and other market complexes will be allowed to function at 50 percent strength till 10 pm.

Restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres can operate till 10 pm with the total capacity not exceeding 50 percent at a time, it added.

Local trains will operate till 7 pm at 50 percent seating capacity, whereas, metro trains will also operate at half of the seating capacity as per their usual timings.

Meetings and conferences will be permitted with only a maximum of 200 persons in attendance, or 50 percent of the total hall capacity, whichever is lower, the order added.

For social, cultural and religious gatherings, not more than 50 persons will be permitted, it further noted.

A total of 50 persons would be permitted to gather for marriage-related ceremonies, whereas, not more than 20 people will be allowed for funeral, burial and last rites ceremonies.

A night curfew will also remain in effect from 10 am to 5 pm. In this period, only essential and emergency services will be permitted, the government said.

The restrictions were announced a day after Bengal clocked 4,512 new COVID-19 cases, with 2,400 among them being reported in Kolkata alone. The statewide fatality count increased by nine during the same period.

The positivity rate climbed to 12.02 percent, and the active caseload reached 13,300.

While Omicron is feared to have driven the fresh spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengal, the state's official tally of infections caused by the new variant stood at 20.

Considering the risks posed by the Omicron variant, the Bengal government has temporarily barred all international flights to Kolkata from the United Kingdom and the "at-risk countries". The order will come into effect from January 3.

The at-risk countries, as notified by the Union health ministry, include South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong and Israel.