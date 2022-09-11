Immigration Central: Malaysia as a second home

To apply for the Malaysia My Second Home Programme, the main applicant must have a minimum offshore monthly income of RM40,000 (just over Rs 7 lakh). (Image source: Reuters)

Initially launched in 2002 to allow foreigners who met the criteria to stay in Malaysia for a long period of time, the Malaysia My Second Home Programme (MM2H Programme) was relaunched in August 2021 after a hiatus of about a year. Under the revamped program, the validity of the Social Visit Pass has been reduced to five years from the previous 10-year duration. The Ministry of Home Affairs of Malaysia (MOHA) has hiked the financial requirement four-fold and also added a minimum stay clause.

In 2021, 57,478 foreigners were enrolled in the MM2H program. The Malaysian government has announced that it will limit the total number of participants (including their dependents) in the MM2H Programme at any one time to 1% of Malaysian citizens.

Eligibility

Age requirement

The minimum age for the principal applicant has been increased from 21 to 35. The applicants are categorised under two heads:

• 35-49 years

• 50 years and above.

MOHA explained that the government is introducing the category for those aged 35-49 years in order to select participants of quality and those who are more stable in terms of income and with an established career.

Financial requirements

Minimum offshore income: A participant in the MM2H Programme must have a minimum offshore income of RM40,000 (just over Rs 7 lakh) per month. This is a four-fold increase from the previous requirement for a minimum monthly threshold of RM10,000.

Minimum fixed deposit: A MM2H Programme participant must have a minimum fixed deposit of RM1.0 million. The participant is permitted to withdraw up to 50 percent of the principal amount for the purposes of purchasing property, healthcare and children’s education. Under the previous programme, a participant was only required to have a minimum fixed deposit of RM300,000 for applicants below 50 years of age and RM150,000 for applicants who are 50 years of age or older.

The fixed deposit must be in Malaysian currency and the account must be opened in any Malaysian bank or financial institution located in Malaysia.

Minimum liquid assets: An applicant for the MM2H Programme must prove that he has liquid assets of RM1.5 million, as compared to the previous minimum liquid assets requirement of RM 500,000 for applicants below 50 years of age and RM 350,000 for those 50 years of age and above.

Additional requirements for applicants in the 35-49 age group: The applicant or spouse must be present or reside in Malaysia for a cumulative period of 90 days in each year; and for every dependent (i.e. the applicant's spouse, children, parents, or parents-in-law), a sum of RM 50,000 per dependent has to be added to the fixed deposit amount. The participant is permitted to withdraw 50 percent of the principal amount for the purposes of purchasing property, healthcare and education.

Minimum period of stay: A participant in the MM2H Programme must be present or reside in Malaysia for a cumulative period of 90 days in a year.

How to apply

For direct application, fill the MM2H application form through the government’s Check ‘N Track website (www.mm2honline.motac.gov.my/). Third-party submission is not accepted. Direct applicant should submit his/ her application through courier or at MM2H counter.

For applying through an agent, go through licensed agents who charge a fee for their service.

Add-on dependent: The Add-on dependent application is for the addition of dependents who are not listed as dependents of the principal during the first MM2H application. The dependents refer to spouse, unmarried children below the age of 21 years, parent(s)/parent(s)-in-law.

Security vetting

All applicants must submit a Letter of Good Conduct (LOGC) issued by the police department or security agencies from the country of origin or domicile country. If there are any convicted offences stated on the LOGC, the application will automatically be rejected. The applicant is also subject to security vetting by the Malaysian authorities.

Medical Report & Insurance Coverage

Upon approval, participant and dependent(s) are required to undergo medical check-up at any private hospital or registered clinic in Malaysia. If any communicable disease is detected, the approval will be revoked. In addition, participant must obtain medical insurance from any insurance company. However, in case of difficulty in obtaining the medical insurance due to age or medical condition, the insurance may be waived.

Security & Personal Bond

If the participant has applied directly, he/she will have to pay the Security Bond which varies by nationality and ranges from RM 200 to RM 2,000. However, if participant applies through the MM2H Licensed Agents, no Security Bond has to be paid - the agent will provide the Personal Bond for the participant once the application is approved.

Processing fee

The fee for a MM2H Pass will be increased from RM90 to RM500 for each year of the duration of the pass and a processing fee of RM5,000 will be imposed on the principal applicant and RM2,500 for each dependent. Previously no processing fee was chargeable.

Endorsement

For endorsement purpose, the participant must enter Malaysia through any international entry point. If you are from country that is eligible for e-Visa, do not use that method for entering Malaysia. If you are from country that requires visa to enter Malaysia, you have to make an arrangement to visit Malaysia and request for Visa With Reference (VDR) from the MM2H Immigration Unit. Next, you must use the VDR to obtain an entry visa issued by the Malaysian Attachés Office in your country of origin. You are not allowed to do the endorsement if you do not perform this procedure.

Permission to Study

Principal applicant who brings along children under 21 years old can send the children to any educational institutions in Malaysia. For children below 18 years, the principal applicant will have to request ‘Permission To Study’ from the MM2H Immigration Unit.

However, tertiary educational institutions (private colleges and universities) require the student to have a Student Pass. Therefore, children (MM2H dependents) who are enrolling into tertiary educational institutions must terminate their MM2H Social Visit Pass in order to apply for the Student Pass.

Permission to work part-time

Participant aged 50 and above can request for permission to work part-time, in jobs listed under the critical occupational list by the Ministry of Human Resources. Participant is allowed to work only 20 hours per week.

Employ Domestic Helper

Participants can employ one domestic helper subject to the prevailing Guidelines for Foreign Domestic Helper by the Immigration Department of Malaysia.

Change of Principal

In the eventuality of the death of the principal, dependents must report the death to the MM2H centre within three months from the principal’s death. Subsequently, dependent may request to be the main principal in this programme.

Permanent Residence or Citizenship

A MM2H Social Pass holder is not eligible for Permanent Residence or Citizenship in Malaysia.