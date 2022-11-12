Vineyard wedding to tying the knot in Kashmir, 6 unusual options for your destination wedding

Activities like gondola rides, paragliding and skiing; Kashmiri hospitality; Wazwan cuisine and kahwa; and the views are among the reasons to have a Patnitop wedding.

Travel is back with a bang; and with it, are destination weddings. From vineyards to tea estates, temple ruins and snowcapped mountains, there are endless options for intimate weddings at every price point. Keep an open mind, and follow this list for inspiration:

Orchha, Madhya Pradesh

It may sound like a cliché to say there has never been a better time to explore this small town with only 8,000 people, but it’s also true. Orchha has many astounding palaces and temples that are as fascinating now as they were when they were built in the 16th and 17th centuries by the Bundela Rulers.

The journey to Orchha can be an exploration in itself, depending on how you choose to reach the site. Adventurous souls can opt for a six-hour drive from Bhopal, or choose the easier option of a four-hour train ride from Delhi.

Despite being the capital of the Bundela Rajput kings, Orchha seldom witnessed ferocious battles, leading to unscratched monuments. The best thing about Orchha is that it is not on many tourist maps.

Post the pheras, you and your guests can go rafting through the fresh waters of the Betwa river, explore forts and palaces, go on a safari in the jungles of Orchha Wildlife Sanctuary or simply stroll around the beautiful Phool Bagh.

Also read: One night in Datia Palace: A medieval story of palace intrigue, succession and a royal welcome

Recommended hotel: Amar Mahal

Think gorgeous lawns, Bundela paintings, dokra metal art, views of the Betwa river, and rooms that are a blend of modern comforts and regal elements. Meals include Bundelkhandi dishes made using vegetables from their organic garden. Nuptials in the garden facing Chaturbhuj Temple are an option, too.

Betwa river, Orchha

Patnitop, Kashmir

Despite its snow-capped mountains, lush meadows, scenic gondola rides, Patnitop in Kashmir’s Udhampur district isn't the most obvious wedding destination.

Yet, there are clear advantages: the legendary Kashmiri hospitality, sumptuous Wazwan cuisine and kahwa, and for couples (and guests) who love a spot of adventure: amateur skiing and paragliding.

Make time for a morning stroll in the Kud Park, where the song ‘dekha ek khwaab’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha was shot. The picturesque garden studded with flowers makes for a stunning backdrop for a pre-wedding shoot.

What makes Patnitop so perfect for a destination wedding is the fact that you can go straight into honeymoon mode after exchanging garlands.

Recommended hotel: Skyview by Empyrean

Luxurious and romantic, this hotel at the foothills of the Himalayas is the ultimate dreamy hideaway to get hitched in Kashmir. The rooms come with all modern comforts and wrap-around mountains views. Meal venues are equally dramatic – perched on a mountain and with views of the picturesque Sanget Valley.

Once the pheras are done, hop on to a gondola for a 10-minute scenic ride or glide across a zip line. There is also sledging and a slow-moving escalator that takes you up the mountains.

Skyview by Empyrean

Hampi, Karnataka

This UNESCO world heritage site may still be a novice on the wedding map but it’s totally worth considering. The dramatic landscape with the gently flowing Tungabhadra river will make for an incredible backdrop for photos.

There are over 2,000 temple ruins and palaces to explore once the ceremonies are over. This is an apt destination for couples who have a thing for old-world architecture and majestic hand-carved temples.

Recommended hotel: Evolve Back Kamalapura Palace, Hampi

This luxury hotel is designed like a fortress and commands a massive 1,72,000 sq ft. Understated elegance and a soft glow from the copper mashals flow throughout the property. The suites are unapologetically lavish with period furniture, plush bedding, bay windows and expansive baths. The Olympic-sized infinity pool overlooks a boulder strewn landscape, typical of Hampi.

Lotus Mahal, Hampi. (Photo by Indiatourism Bengaluru, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India)

Pondicherry

Dreaming of a beach wedding minus the crowds and the shacks? Head to this charming town 160 km south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. There are four main beaches: Promenade beach, Paradise beach, Auroville beach and Serenity beach. Compared to other beaches in India, Pondi's pebble beaches are less crowded, clean and well kept.

There’s a lot to explore from art galleries and cute cafes to antique shops and historical buildings. The food is another plus-point. There is a lot of excellent seafood along with good steak and wine (thanks to the French influence). Don’t forget – there are 32 churches in Pondicherry…for those looking for a classic church wedding.

Recommended hotel: Maison Perumal, Tamil Quarter

This spectacular French-style mansion is barely 50 metres from the gentle rumblings of the Bay of Bengal. Sprawling verandahs and vintage furniture add to the charm of the hotel. There's a pool, and options for Ayurveda massage to relax after the hectic preparations and ceremonies. The location of Maison Perumal is an ideal base to explore both the old and new town of Pondicherry.

Streets of Pondicherry. (Photo: Muhammed Jiyadh via Unsplash)

Darjeeling, West Bengal

If you have always dreamt of a mountain wedding framed by panoramic views of tea estates, then Darjeeling fits the bill. Activities from toy train rides to tea-plucking and exploring the local markets await you and your guests. A pre-wedding bonfire in the woods and occasional glimpses of Kanchenjunga are the other highlights. There are some enchanting old-world bungalows and estates here that can serve as both your wedding venue and stay option for guests.

Recommended hotel: The Elgin, Darjeeling

This British-style bungalow decorated with Burma teak furniture, oak flooring and G. Douglas etchings is utterly romantic. You can opt for a banquet wedding, but the garden with the majestic Kanchenjunga in the back is recommended. The 25 luxury rooms offer a comfortable stay, while cocktail evenings can be hosted at their Timber Bar.

Gazebo at The Elgin, Darjeeling.

Vineyard wedding in Nashik

For a breathtaking backdrop to your wedding ceremony, India’s sun-soaked vineyards are hard to beat: Think vines for miles, with mountains rising dramatically in the background. Add good wine to all that natural beauty and you get an amazing wedding destination. Some of the vineyards can even arrange for glamping for your guests. There are loads of styles that work here - the obvious ones are rustic luxe. A boho wedding would work well too, as the space is natural and green.

Recommended stay: Sula Vineyards

The beautiful amphitheater here with hills on one side, vineyards on the other and an unbeatable sunset in the background makes for a stunning setup for a wedding. There's no dearth of wines here. The venue can hold 500-2,000 guests. Sign your guests up for bicycle rides through the vineyards and tasting sessions later.