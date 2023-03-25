Destination wedding on your mind? Kerala is the new hotspot

The New York Times listed Kerala on the 13th spot among 52 must-visit places in 2023 (Image: Pixabay)

Kerala is hot on the heels of Rajasthan and Goa to host destination weddings. While premium hotels are gearing up to attract young couples by building large halls and arranging diversified cuisine, the Kerala government is going full steam ahead to project the unique features of the state and attract such weddings.

The government has been encouraged by the listing of the state early this year by The New York Times at the 13th spot among 52 must-visit places in 2023. It is the only Indian region to make it to the list. Kerala tourism believes it is a recognition for its responsible tourism initiative, which has brought benefits to the local communities and revealed the pastoral charm of the state to tourists.

It is precisely these attractions that the state wants to promote to bring in more destination weddings. In January, the Kerala Tourism Department decided to mount digital and airport-based marketing campaigns to promote the state as an ideal wedding destination.

Untapped potential

“Kerala has huge potential to emerge as an ideal wedding destination, and it is going to be a major segment of our tourism. This is why the state’s Tourism Department is going ahead with a massive marketing campaign,” said the Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, while launching the programme.

The campaigns, targeted at those tying the knot, are expected to highlight Kerala’s enchanting natural beauty, placid beaches, serene backwaters, perfect weather and exquisite cuisine.

The increase in the number of tourist arrivals has been an encouraging factor for the state, which saw a huge dip two years ago because of Covid-19. After the pandemic, Kerala has been heavily dependent on domestic tourists — this segment saw a massive jump in 2022. Per Kerala Tourism figures, domestic tourist arrivals shot up 150 percent in 2022 over the previous year to 1.8 crore.

The growth in international tourist flows was much higher but on a lower base. It went up by over five times to 3.4 lakh in 2022 but is yet to go back to pre-pandemic levels.

As destination weddings bring much bigger crowds of domestic people who stay for a few days, premium hotels are only too happy to cater to them.

Central Kerala in demand

Destination weddings in the state mostly happen around central Kerala. The popularity of Kumarakom in Kottayam as a tourist destination soared after the visit of then Prime Minister AB Vajpayee two decades ago, leading to a proliferation in the number of premium hotels in the place. The scenic beauty of backwaters and lakes has lured many young couples from outside the state into getting hitched in Kumarakom. But after the outbreak of the pandemic, the hotels in Kumarakom were left high and dry.

“Since last October there has been a spurt in the marriages held here. We have had over 100 weddings. The guests spent 2-3 days for the ceremonies. And they book six or more months in advance,’’ said Sanjay Varma, president, Chamber of Vembanat Hotels and Resorts, an association of hotels in the region.

For those who prefer weddings in the city, Kochi is the first choice (Image: Pixabay)

For those who prefer weddings in the city, Kochi is the first choice, while Thrissur, being the cultural capital of the state, is also in demand. Hyatt group hotels in Kochi and Thrissur held 36 and 27 destination weddings, respectively, last year. The hotel in Thrissur also had 117 local weddings.

Other popular locations

Thiruvananthapuram in South Kerala is eager to join the bandwagon. “We hope to partner with beach locations in Thiruvananthapuram like Kovalam and Poovar to offer that experience to wedding tourists. We have one of the largest halls in the city and a variety of cuisines for wedding guests. In future we expect to garner a substantial part of our revenue from weddings,” said Rahul Raj, general manager of Hyatt Thiruvananthapuram. Even business hotels such as O by Tamara are getting ready to host destination weddings with large halls.

Kovalam is already an attraction for destination weddings. Raviz Group hotels in Kovalam and Ashtamudy in Kollam have become favourite haunts for destination weddings. “We had 30 weddings in Kovalam and 15 in Ashtamudy. Most of these are North Indian or NRI couples who prefer the sea or lake locations,’’ said MS Sarath, director of sales, Raviz Group.

Raviz Group hotels in Kovalam and Ashtamudy in Kollam have become favourite haunts for destination weddings

Wayanad in north Kerala is slowly catching the eye of couples who prefer a wedding away from the hustle and bustle of the cities. Airports in Mysore, Kozhikode and Kannur have increased accessibility to the region. “Though there aren’t many big hotels, people who come here prefer the resorts and villas in natural surroundings for weddings,” said Vancheeswaran, president, Wayanad Tourism Organisation.

Rajasthan and Goa are now go-to locations for destination weddings. Unlike these states, however, Kerala has more to offer in terms of hill stations, backwaters, beaches, forests etc. “We are projecting Kerala as a unique destination through social media campaigns,” said Kerala Tourism director PB Nooh.

Most destination weddings run for two to three days with mehndi and sangeet. “With the disintegration of ancestral homes the wedding provides an opportunity for friends and relatives to meet. In some cases, the bride or groom will be from Kerala,” said Shana Ninan, director of marketing, Hyatt Hotels Kerala.