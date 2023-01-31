The 10 most welcoming cities of India revealed. See if yours made the list
Travel portal Booking.com has revealed the top 10 most welcoming places in India, with cities in Goa, Kerala and other popular tourist states dominating the list.
January 31, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST
File image of the Goa night sky (Source: Unsplash)
Travel portal Booking.com has revealed the recipients of its eleventh annual Traveller Review Awards, including a list of the top 10 most welcoming regions and cities in India. Booking.com analysed 240 million verified reviews on its website to come up with the list of the most welcoming places in the world, including India. Cities in tourist favourite hotspots like Goa and Kerala dominated the list.
Here is a look at the top 10 most welcoming cities in India for 2023, where visitors can expect top notch hospitality, friendly guidance from locals and excellent service:
Top 10 most welcoming cities in India in 2023
Palolem (Goa)
Agonda (Goa)
Mararikulam (Kerala)
Hampi (Karnataka)
Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh)
Thekkady (Kerala)
Jaisalmer (Rajasthan)
Bir (Himachal Pradesh)
Munnar (Kerala)
Varkala (Kerala)
Top 5 most welcoming regions in India in 2023
Puducherry
Kerala
Rajasthan
Goa
Himachal Pradesh
Booking.com also revealed the aspects that Indian tourists value the most while travelling. These include warm and friendly staff (8.7) cleanliness (8.6) and comfort (8.6), location (8.5) of the property, services offered (8.3) and value for money (8.2).
Top 10 most welcoming cities in the world
La Rioja, Spain
Epirus, Greece
Oberösterreich, Austria
County Down, U.K.
Mures, Romania
Marlborough, New Zealand
Ninh Binh, Vietnam
Limon, Costa Rica
Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada
North Dakota, U.S.
“As travel continues to make its return in most parts of the world, the eleventh annual Booking.com Traveller Review Awards recognize travel providers from across 220 countries and territories for their commitment to providing consistently excellent service and hospitality over the course of the year,” Booking.com said in a statement.