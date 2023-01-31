The 10 most welcoming cities of India revealed. See if yours made the list

File image of the Goa night sky (Source: Unsplash)

Travel portal Booking.com has revealed the recipients of its eleventh annual Traveller Review Awards, including a list of the top 10 most welcoming regions and cities in India. Booking.com analysed 240 million verified reviews on its website to come up with the list of the most welcoming places in the world, including India. Cities in tourist favourite hotspots like Goa and Kerala dominated the list.

Here is a look at the top 10 most welcoming cities in India for 2023, where visitors can expect top notch hospitality, friendly guidance from locals and excellent service:

Top 10 most welcoming cities in India in 2023

Palolem (Goa)

Agonda (Goa)

Mararikulam (Kerala)

Hampi (Karnataka)

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh)

Thekkady (Kerala)

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan)

Bir (Himachal Pradesh)

Munnar (Kerala)

Varkala (Kerala)

Top 5 most welcoming regions in India in 2023

Puducherry

Kerala

Rajasthan

Goa

Himachal Pradesh

Booking.com also revealed the aspects that Indian tourists value the most while travelling. These include warm and friendly staff (8.7) cleanliness (8.6) and comfort (8.6), location (8.5) of the property, services offered (8.3) and value for money (8.2).

Top 10 most welcoming cities in the world

La Rioja, Spain

Epirus, Greece

Oberösterreich, Austria

County Down, U.K.

Mures, Romania

Marlborough, New Zealand

Ninh Binh, Vietnam

Limon, Costa Rica

Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada

North Dakota, U.S.