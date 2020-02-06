Coronavirus travel restrictions: Chinese bride’s kin forced to skip her Indian wedding

A Chinese woman tied the knot with her Indian beau on February 5 in West Bengal’s East Midnapore. Unfortunately, due to the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus and the subsequent travel ban, her family could not fly down to India to attend the nuptials.

Speaking to news agency ANI, B Jiaqi said: “My family is happy and in good health, but couldn’t attend the wedding. Due to the coronavirus scare, all flights between India and China have been suspended, leaving them with no option.”



WB: China's Jiaqi tied the knot with East Midnapore's Pintu at his residence here y'day. They met during a business deal in China 7 yrs ago. Pintu says "We wanted to get married here. Her family couldn't come due to coronavirus outbreak. We'll do another function later in China." pic.twitter.com/XrxrzJldES

— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

When asked if she wished to return to China, the bride said: “We wish to go back, but do not know when that would be possible. Once everything is fine, we will go there and get our marriage registered ceremonially.”Her husband Pintu Jana, who wishes to hold a wedding ceremony in China as well, said: “We wanted to get married here (in Bengal). Her family couldn’t come due to coronavirus the outbreak. So, we will have another function later in China.”

The couple met seven years ago when Jana had gone to China for a business deal.

Notably, another Chinese woman got married to her Indian husband in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur this week. According to a Hindustan Times report, amid the outbreak of the deadly disease that has claimed hundreds of lives, Zhihao Wang flew down to India from China.

She, however, had her immediate family attend her wedding, who had arrived in India in January itself. Some of her relatives reportedly couldn't make it because they could not get visas to India.