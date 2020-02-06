App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus travel restrictions: Chinese bride’s kin forced to skip her Indian wedding

The couple met seven years ago when Pintu Jana had gone to China for a business deal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Chinese woman tied the knot with her Indian beau on February 5 in West Bengal’s East Midnapore. Unfortunately, due to the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus and the subsequent travel ban, her family could not fly down to India to attend the nuptials.

Speaking to news agency ANI, B Jiaqi said: “My family is happy and in good health, but couldn’t attend the wedding. Due to the coronavirus scare, all flights between India and China have been suspended, leaving them with no option.”

When asked if she wished to return to China, the bride said: “We wish to go back, but do not know when that would be possible. Once everything is fine, we will go there and get our marriage registered ceremonially.”

Her husband Pintu Jana, who wishes to hold a wedding ceremony in China as well, said: “We wanted to get married here (in Bengal). Her family couldn’t come due to coronavirus the outbreak. So, we will have another function later in China.”

Close

He added: “Our marriage is the union of Bengali and Chinese culture."

related news


The couple met seven years ago when Jana had gone to China for a business deal.

Notably, another Chinese woman got married to her Indian husband in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur this week. According to a Hindustan Times report, amid the outbreak of the deadly disease that has claimed hundreds of lives, Zhihao Wang flew down to India from China.

She, however, had her immediate family attend her wedding, who had arrived in India in January itself. Some of her relatives reportedly couldn't make it because they could not get visas to India.


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:59 am

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak #India visa woes #travel ban

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.