App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: PM Modi bans foreign travel for central govt ministers

The PM announced the temporary decree on a day when the government of India issued a fresh advisory asking all Indians to avoid non-essential travel of any kind

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia
Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia

As the number of patients testing positive for coronavirus in India rose to 73, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that no central government minister will be allowed to travel abroad as a precautionary measure.

Beginning his message and appeal with a disclaimer, PM Modi took to Twitter on March 12 and wrote:

He further wrote:

The Prime Minister announced the temporary decree on a day when the government of India issued a fresh advisory asking all Indians to avoid non-essential travel of any kind till the time deadly coronavirus spread is not contained.

The advisory read: “Indian nationals presently abroad are advised to avoid non-essential travel. They are hereby informed that they can be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days on their arrival in India. All Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.”

India has also announced a self-imposed quarantine, shutting off the country to all foreign tourists by suspending visas till April 15.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 05:17 pm

tags #coronavirus outbreak #Coronavirus pandemic #foreign travel #Prime Minister Narendra Modi

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.