Coronavirus pandemic: PM Modi bans foreign travel for central govt ministers

As the number of patients testing positive for coronavirus in India rose to 73, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that no central government minister will be allowed to travel abroad as a precautionary measure.



Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions.

No Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel. We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings. Close March 12, 2020

Beginning his message and appeal with a disclaimer, PM Modi took to Twitter on March 12 and wrote:He further wrote:

The Prime Minister announced the temporary decree on a day when the government of India issued a fresh advisory asking all Indians to avoid non-essential travel of any kind till the time deadly coronavirus spread is not contained.

The advisory read: “Indian nationals presently abroad are advised to avoid non-essential travel. They are hereby informed that they can be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days on their arrival in India. All Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.”

India has also announced a self-imposed quarantine, shutting off the country to all foreign tourists by suspending visas till April 15.