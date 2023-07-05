Tomatoes now costlier than petrol in these cities. The top rank holder is...

Tomato prices have soared over Rs 160 per kg in Visakhapatnam.

Tomato prices in India have soared to unprecedented levels, causing significant financial strain on citizens across the country. In some cities, the cost of this essential vegetable has skyrocketed to over ₹150 per kg, more expensive than a litre of petrol.

The exorbitant prices have sparked concerns among the public, while the government maintains that this surge is a seasonal occurrence and will subside within the next 15 days. However, reports indicate that tomatoes are currently being sold at an astonishing ₹160 per kilogram in Visakhapatnam, the highest in the country.

A closer look at tomato prices in various cities reveals the extent of this issue.

In Bengal’s Siliguri, the price stands at ₹155 per kilogram, while Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh witnesses rates of ₹150. Delhi and Kolkata face prices of ₹110 and ₹148 respectively. Chennai and Mumbai seem to have slightly lower prices at ₹60 per kg (through fair price shops) and ₹58 per kg respectively. Tomato prices had crossed ₹100 in Bengaluru just a week ago.



The burden of these soaring prices is taking a toll on the average Indian citizen. An individual interviewed by ANI expressed their frustration, stating, "The price of vegetables has increased a lot. Tomatoes are being sold at ₹150 per kg. Customers are facing a lot of problems due to the price hike. I request the government to intervene and regularize the vegetable prices."

Another customer highlighted the severity of the situation, comparing the cost of tomatoes to that of petrol, stating, "The price of tomatoes has increased everywhere. Petrol is cheaper than tomatoes now. It has become extremely difficult for us to manage expenses now."

According to data from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the average retail price for tomatoes across India is ₹83.29 per kg.

In response to the crisis, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken action to mitigate the rising prices. The government has instructed its retail network, Sufal Bangla, to provide tomatoes at fair prices to the public. Reports suggest that Sufal Bangla was charging ₹115 per kilogram for tomatoes, thereby offering some relief to consumers in the state.

Meanwhile, the government of Tamil Nadu, under Chief Minister MK Stalin, has initiated tomato sales through 82 fair price shops in Chennai, offering the vegetable at ₹60 per kilogram. Tamil Nadu's Minister for Cooperatives, KR Periyakaruppan, emphasized that this initiative would be extended to other parts of the state if necessary.