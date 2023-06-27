Memes flood Twitter as tomato prices simmer across states

Prices of tomatoes have skyrocketed to a whopping Rs 100 or over for a kilo in several states. The development happened over a course of a few days due to a shortage in supply. According to the traders, tomato supply has been impacted due to unfavourable weather conditions.

The supply has been affected to due to heavy rains and floods in Southern states such as Karnataka and Telangana as well as some hilly states. These places are the key suppliers. As per market experts, the rates are going to increase further. Well, no points in guessing that the news triggered a wave of reactions from the masses on Twitter. Social media users churned out hilarious memes to keep calm after looking at the high tomato prices.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:





Not only onion but tomato also can bring tear in eyes...#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/fvIo927fDm

— MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) June 27, 2023



After buying kilos of tomatoes

Income tax department may ask to tomato buyers..#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/v3gSDhiPFS

— MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) June 27, 2023

Farmers have also cited heatwave as the reason for shortage in tomato supply. Meanwhile, tomatoes were being sold for Rs 40-50 per kg as opposed to Rs 100 per kg in Uttar Pradesh till last week. In Delhi, the fruit is being sold for Rs 80 per kg.