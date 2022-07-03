Tina Dabi's ex-husband IAS officer Athar Amir Khan gets engaged. Pics inside

IAS officer Athar Amir Khan with fiancée Dr Mehreen Qazi. (Image credit: @dr_mehreen/Instagram)

IAS officer Tina Dabi's former husband and the second topper of the UPSC 2015 batch is set to get married again. Athar Amir Khan shared the news of his engagement with Dr Mehreen Qazi with photos of the ceremony, on Instagram.

The announcement comes months after Tina Dabi married IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande in a private ceremony in Jaipur.

Athar and Tina Dabi had gotten married in 2018 amid much fanfare after dating for years. The couple had reportedly met during IAS training in New Delhi. Tina Dabi had topped the 2015 UPSC exam, while Athar ranked second. Their wedding was attended by senior political leaders such as Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers and then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

In November 2020, Tina Dabi and Athar filed for their divorce in a family court in Jaipur which was granted in August 2021.

Currently, Tina Dabi is posted as the joint secretary in the finance department in the Rajasthan government while her husband, a 2013 batch IAS officer, is currently serving as the director of Archeology and Museums in Rajasthan.