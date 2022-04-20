English
    Tina Dabi, UPSC 2015 topper, to marry fellow IAS officer Pradeep Gawande in Rajasthan today

    Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande, all set to marry today, got engaged last month and shared photos on Instagram.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 20, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST
    IAS officers Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande are set to marry in Rajasthan today. (Image: @dabi_tina/Instagram)

    Indian Administrative Service officer Tina Dabi, who topped the civil service exams in 2015, is all set to marry colleague Dr Pradeep Gawande – a 2013 batch IAS officer today in a private ceremony. The reception will be held in a lavish Rajasthan hotel on April 22, reports say.

    The civil servants announced their engagement last month and the couple shared photos on Instagram. Both are officers of the Rajasthan cadre.

    The families are keeping the news under wraps however reports say preparations of the wedding are in full swing.

    Dabi, 28, is presently posted as the Joint Secretary Finance (Tax) to the government of Rajasthan while Gawande, 41, is posted as Director of archaeology and museums in the state. He is also a doctor, according to his Instagram profile.

    The two IAS officers met during the pandemic and Gawande proposed to Dabi, which she accepted, reports say.

    Tina Dabi was previously married to fellow IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan, who had secured the second rank in the 2015 UPSC exams – which Dabi topped. They had announced their relationship in 2016 and got married in 2018 before getting divorced in 2020. This is Gawande’s second marriage as well, according to reports.

    Dabi, an alumni of Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College, was in the limelight after becoming the first Dalit to top the civil services exam, that too in her first attempt.

    Dabi’s younger sister Ria secured the 15th rank at the UPSC examination last year.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 03:36 pm
