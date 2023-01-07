This startup founder’s 30-day push-up challenge will reward consistency in employees

The founder and chairman of software company Wingify wants to reward not just fitness but also consistency in his employees. To that end, Paras Chopra has launched a 30-day push-up challenge wherein Wingify employees will be rewarded not for the number of push-ups they manage to do, but how consistently they manage to do them.

To participate in the challenge, employees will have to post a video of their work-out on social media. Three winners will be picked at the end of the month-long challenge.

Chopra announced the challenge on Twitter this evening with a video that shows him doing push-ups. He explained that committing publicly to the challenge by posting videos on social media would ensure that participants are less likely to quit midway. “If you publicly commit, you’re more likely to see through the 30 days and then it’ll become a habit,” he wrote.

Paras Chopra said the challenge is open to all employees of Wingify and his new startup. “I’m incentivising consistency, not the number of push-ups. Every day you do push-ups, you get one chance to win and at the end of 30 days we pick 3 winners from all entries proportional to their consistency,” he said.

He further explained that participants doing even one “sloppy” push-up every day for a month would have 30 times more chances of winning, as opposed to someone doing 30 push-ups for just one day.

The idea behind rewarding consistency is to instil in participants the belief that showing up daily matters. “Habit formation will happen as a byproduct,” wrote Chopra.