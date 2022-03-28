English
    This man bought a Rs 2.6 lakh-bike with Re 1 coins collected over 3 years. Pics inside

    For three years, 29-year-old V Boopathi had been converting his savings into coins. “I converted currency notes into one-rupee coins in temples, hotels and even in tea shops,” he said.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST
    It took the store manager and his colleagues 10 hours to count all the coins. (Image credit : ANI)

    A man from Tamil Nadu's Salem recently bought a new bike by paying Rs 2.6 lakh. In coins. It took the store manager and his colleagues 10 hours to count the coins.

    According to a report in Times of India, V Boopathi had been saving the money to buy his dream bike in one-rupee coins for more than three years. And it finally worked out for him when a Bajaj showroom in the city agreed to sell him a Dominar 400 CC bike for Rs 2.6 lakh in one-rupee coins.

    Helped by his friends, 29-year-old Boopathi brought the coins in gunny bags to the showroom on Saturday afternoon.

    “We took nearly 10 hours to count the coins,” manager of the Bharat Agency (Bajaj showroom) Mahavikranth told TOI.

    When Boopathi -- a computer operator in a private firm and YouTuber -- had first enquired about the price of the bike three years ago, he was told it was Rs 2 lakh. “I didn’t have so much money at the time. I decided to save money from the revenue earned from the YouTube channel. I recently enquired about the cost of the bike and learned that it was 2.6 lakh on road now. And I had the amount this time,” Boobathi said.

    For three years, he had been converting his savings into coins. “I converted currency notes into one-rupee coins in temples, hotels and even in tea shops,” he said.

    Later, when he approached the showroom, manager Mahavikranth was bewildered. “The banks would charge Rs 140 as commission for counting one lakh rupees (that too in Rs 2,000 denomination). How will they accept it when we give them 2.6 lakh in one-rupee coins?” he told TOI. But, Mahavikranth relented considering Boobathi’s dream of buying a high-end bike.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bajaj bike #Tamil Nadu
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 07:33 pm
