App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tharoor slams Pakistan on Kashmir, says interference 'not welcome'

Tharoor called Pakistan a nation responsible for multiple terrorist attacks across the border in Kashmir

Jagyaseni Biswas

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is known for his eclectic vocabulary, employed his impeccable stash of words to blast out at Pakistan. The parliamentarian from Thiruvananthapuram was attending a meet at an international forum in Serbia, where he was representing India, when he lashed out at Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue again.

Tharoor called Pakistan a nation responsible for multiple terrorist attacks across the border in Kashmir and called it out for trying to “masquerade as a champion of Kashmiris”.

Pakistan claimed at the Inter-Parliamentary Union, a global platform for multilateral political negotiations, that it was not able to host the APA session in 2018 because of the hostile situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Close
Tweeting about his reaction at the global forum, Tharoor wrote: “I was obliged on behalf of the Indian delegation to respond to a vitriolic outburst by Pakistan's delegate at the @IPUparliament.”

He attached a video clip of his address to the post, where he can be heard lambasting Pakistan’s nagging efforts to draw international attention to the Kashmir issue.

related news

Terming Pakistan’s attempts as “vituperative mudslinging”, he said: “We will fight our own battles democratically and don't need or welcome interference from across the border.”

Firing a salvo at the delegates from the neighbouring state, Tharoor stated: “Pakistan is the only nation where an individual listed by the United Nations in the Al Qaeda sanctions list is provided with a pension. Additionally, it is home to 130 UN-designated terrorists and 25 terrorist entities.”

In conclusion, he said those factors made it sound absurd when the Pakistani leaders had talked about respect for human rights.

 

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 01:43 pm

tags #Article 370 #Congress MP Shashi Tharoor #Indo-Pak ties #Kashmir issue

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.