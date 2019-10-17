Tharoor slams Pakistan on Kashmir, says interference 'not welcome'

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is known for his eclectic vocabulary, employed his impeccable stash of words to blast out at Pakistan. The parliamentarian from Thiruvananthapuram was attending a meet at an international forum in Serbia, where he was representing India, when he lashed out at Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue again.

Tharoor called Pakistan a nation responsible for multiple terrorist attacks across the border in Kashmir and called it out for trying to “masquerade as a champion of Kashmiris”.

Pakistan claimed at the Inter-Parliamentary Union, a global platform for multilateral political negotiations, that it was not able to host the APA session in 2018 because of the hostile situation in Jammu and Kashmir.



I was obliged on behalf of the Indian delegation to respond to a vitriolic outburst by Pakistan’s delegate at the ⁦@IPUparliament⁩ : pic.twitter.com/17fXHUcb37

Tweeting about his reaction at the global forum, Tharoor wrote: “I was obliged on behalf of the Indian delegation to respond to a vitriolic outburst by Pakistan's delegate at the @IPUparliament.”

He attached a video clip of his address to the post, where he can be heard lambasting Pakistan’s nagging efforts to draw international attention to the Kashmir issue.



Unfortunately three hours later they did it again at a panel on Respect for International Law. This time i had to respond more sharply&at greater length as part of my own speech, since there was no "right of reply" &the Pak delegate was a panelist himself: https://t.co/4hbI9Acmgj

Terming Pakistan’s attempts as “vituperative mudslinging”, he said: “We will fight our own battles democratically and don't need or welcome interference from across the border.”

Firing a salvo at the delegates from the neighbouring state, Tharoor stated: “Pakistan is the only nation where an individual listed by the United Nations in the Al Qaeda sanctions list is provided with a pension. Additionally, it is home to 130 UN-designated terrorists and 25 terrorist entities.”

In conclusion, he said those factors made it sound absurd when the Pakistani leaders had talked about respect for human rights.