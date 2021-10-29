Suhana Khan's message and a photo for brother Aryan after his bail

Suhana Khan, 21, is the younger sister of Aryan Khan. (Image credit: Photo posted on Instagram by suhanakhan2)

Hours after megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was granted bail by Bombay High Court in the drugs-on-cruise case, his younger sister Suhana expressed her joy on the big relief for her brother.

The 21-year-old posted a throwback photo collage of herself with her brother and father on Instagram. “I love u,“ she captioned the post. The collage features four black and white photographs of Shah Rukh Khan playing with his children. The two young children are seeing goofing around with their father.

Suhana Khan’s friends and well-wishers from Bollywood showed their love and support. Among those who commented on her post were her friend Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was among others from Bollywood who shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan to express his happiness at Aryan Khan’s bail.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans also gathered outside his Mumbai bungalow, Mannat, holding banners which read, "Welcome home prince Aryan" and burst firecrackers to celebrate the occasion.

On Thursday evening, Khan was clicked with the legal team that represented his son in the case. He is seen with senior advocate Amit Desai, advocates Satish Maneshinde, Nikhil Maneshinde, Namita Maneshinde, and teams from Karanjawala & Co. and Desai Desai Karrimjee & Mulla.

Bombay High Court on Thursday evening granted bail to Aryan Khan, 23, over three weeks after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He is currently in the general barracks of Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison and is expected to walk out of jail on Saturday.

The court's detailed order, including the operative part, will be given today.Seven people were arrested from the Goa-bound cruise ship, Cordiella Empress, on October 3 when the anti-drugs agency raided the ship and seized banned drugs. The agency raised the luxury cruise ship based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on it.