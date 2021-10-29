MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Suhana Khan's message and a photo for brother Aryan after his bail

Aryan Khan bail: Suhana Khan’s friends and well-wishers from Bollywood showed their love and support by commenting on her post.

Moneycontrol News
October 29, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST
Suhana Khan, 21, is the younger sister of Aryan Khan. (Image credit: Photo posted on Instagram by suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan, 21, is the younger sister of Aryan Khan. (Image credit: Photo posted on Instagram by suhanakhan2)


Hours after megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was granted bail by Bombay High Court in the drugs-on-cruise case, his younger sister Suhana expressed her joy on the big relief for her brother.

The 21-year-old posted a throwback photo collage of herself with her brother and father on Instagram. “I love u,“ she captioned the post. The collage features four black and white photographs of Shah Rukh Khan playing with his children. The two young children are seeing goofing around with their father.

Suhana Khan’s friends and well-wishers from Bollywood showed their love and support. Among those who commented on her post were her friend Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.


Filmmaker Karan Johar was among others from Bollywood who shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan to express his happiness at Aryan Khan’s bail.

Close

Related stories

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans also gathered outside his Mumbai bungalow, Mannat, holding banners which read, "Welcome home prince Aryan" and burst firecrackers to celebrate the occasion.

On Thursday evening, Khan was clicked with the legal team that represented his son in the case. He is seen with senior advocate Amit Desai, advocates Satish Maneshinde, Nikhil Maneshinde,  Namita Maneshinde, and teams from Karanjawala & Co. and Desai Desai Karrimjee & Mulla.

Bombay High Court on Thursday evening granted bail to Aryan Khan, 23, over three weeks after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He is currently in the general barracks of Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison and is expected to walk out of jail on Saturday.

The court's detailed order, including the operative part, will be given today.Seven people were arrested from the Goa-bound cruise ship, Cordiella Empress, on October 3 when the anti-drugs agency raided the ship and seized banned drugs. The agency raised the luxury cruise ship based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on it.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Aryan Khan #Aryan Khan Bail #Shah Rukh Khan #Suhana Khan
first published: Oct 29, 2021 10:24 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.