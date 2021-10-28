MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Shah Rukh Khan clicked with son Aryan Khan's legal team soon after his bail order

Aryan was arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and after multiple hearings was finally granted bail on October 28.

Moneycontrol News
October 28, 2021 / 09:06 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan clicked with son's legal team after Aryan was granted bail. (Image : Twitter/Bar & Bench)

Shah Rukh Khan clicked with son's legal team after Aryan was granted bail. (Image : Twitter/Bar & Bench)


Soon after Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, superstar Shah Rukh Khan was clicked with the legal team that represented his son in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case.

Aryan was arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and after multiple hearings was finally granted bail on October 28. Along with him, co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also granted bail by a single bench led by Justice N W Sambre.

In the picture shared by Bar & Bench, Shah Rukh Khan is seen with senior advocate Amit Desai, advocates Satish Maneshinde, Nikhil Maneshinde,  Namita Maneshinde, and teams from Karanjawala & Co. and Desai Desai Karrimjee & Mulla. The photo was clicked at Khan's house, Mannat.

News agency ANI also shared visuals from Mannat, where Shah Rukh's youngest son AbRam can be seen waving to a huge group of supporters gathered outside the superstar's bungalow to celebrate and cheer.

However, Aryan is not likely to immediately walk out of the Arthur Road jail, where he is currently lodged under judicial custody, since the court is yet to give its operative order that will detail the bail conditions.

Related stories

"All three applications are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening," Justice Sambre said even as Aryan Khan's counsel Mukul Rohatgi was putting forth his arguments. Aryan Khan's advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given.

Many celebrities and actors, such as Sonam Kapoor and R Madhavan, have hailed the court's judgement and expressed their happiness for both Shah Rukh Khan and his family on social media.

Sonam took to Instagram and shared a post featuring a picture of Gauri Khan and Aryan writing, "Finally". Actor R Madhavan, whose next film ''Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'' features a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, said as a parent he was pleased by the order. Actor Swara Bhasker and filmmaker Sudhir Mishra also expressed their happiness.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Aryan Khan Bail #Mumbai Drug Cruise Bust #Shah Rukh Khan #trending
first published: Oct 28, 2021 09:06 pm

