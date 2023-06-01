Start-up founder says watching is a IPL waste of time, Twitter schools him. Viral thread

The IPL 2023 has just concluded with Chennai Super Kings lifting the trophy.

In a clash of priorities that has taken Twitter thread by storm, education startup founder Tanay Pratap ignited a fiery debate when he pointed out the potential hours wasted on watching the Indian Premier League (IPL). Most users defended their right to enjoy leisure activities countering Pratap with valid points.

Tanay Pratap, founder of Invact Metaversity, started it all with the statement, "People often complain about not having enough time, yet they find themselves glued to the IPL for hours on end. That's 4 hrs/day, 30 days/month - 120 hrs wasted. Imagine the possibilities if those hours were spent learning a new skill. Choose wisely how you invest your time."

And the comment section went ballistic. A cricket enthusiast was quick to respond, stating, “I have a life, and for me, each hour cannot be dedicated to learning. We learn to earn, we earn to live a life. Cheers..”

Another user cheekily chimed in, "Do you know how much you wasted taking a bath every day for the past year? You could have done so much more productive things while bathing."

Another supporter of leisure said, "Let people enjoy a bit. Life cannot always be about problems, learning skills blah blah… being happy is the ultimate goal."



Another Twitter user emphasised the subjective nature of productivity, stating, "It's a subjective thing. What if someone spent the entire day learning a new skill and watched the match at night?"

Another comment came from a user, reminding everyone that life's joy shouldn't be overshadowed by the constant pursuit of skills. They expressed, "Life without joy is the same as skill without motivation to work! While it's important to be mindful of time and how we invest it, not everything needs to be measured in terms of skills acquired or efficiency. Taking time to enjoy leisure activities, such as watching sports/IPL, can contribute to personal growth, mental peace & relaxation."

Hours after his original tweet and a flurry of suggestions later, the founder seemed defiant. He tweeted:



Work-life balance? Who needs it? There's no such thing as a work-life balance. It's hustle-life balance. Hustle to create the life you want and you will find balance in the chaos. — Tanay Pratap (@tanaypratap) May 31, 2023

The IPL 2023 has just concluded with Chennai Super Kings lifting the trophy for the fifth time.

